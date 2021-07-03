What's new

Top hit TV drama【The Age of Awakening】History of the Chinese communist party

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,853
1
77,463
Country
China
Location
China
Top hit TV drama【The Age of Awakening】History of the Chinese communist party

From 1921-1949, the drama tells the story how ideas of communism came to China and first influenced young students while China was in her darkest time in the whole Chinese history, and how patriotic young students saw this new idea could be used to save deeply troubled China. These young men and women were the first communists in China, for their dream they embarked a long struggle, they united, they fought , they died for their dream of a new China and in the end they made this dream come true, after tens of millions of their comrades sacrificed their young lives.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chairman Mao ‘sees prosperous China’ at gala as 1.4 billion people’s embracing of CPC shocks world
Replies
0
Views
105
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom