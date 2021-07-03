Top hit TV drama【The Age of Awakening】History of the Chinese communist party



From 1921-1949, the drama tells the story how ideas of communism came to China and first influenced young students while China was in her darkest time in the whole Chinese history, and how patriotic young students saw this new idea could be used to save deeply troubled China. These young men and women were the first communists in China, for their dream they embarked a long struggle, they united, they fought , they died for their dream of a new China and in the end they made this dream come true, after tens of millions of their comrades sacrificed their young lives.