Top Gun Maverick Super Tomcat 22 | The Fighter Jet Maverick Should Have Flown

Oldman1 said: Wonder if they can make an even bigger version of the Super Hornet to make it longer range and carry heavier weaponry. Or the U.S. Navy have their own plans for a replacement of the SH. Click to expand...

I believe the current iteration of the Hornet is the end. Of course, the Navy does have something in the works for a replacement. What? We do not know for a few more yrs.The reason why the F-18 is used in TG:M is because Cruise want realism, not CGI, so the F-35 is out because there is no two-seater F-35. Then they had to come up with a technically dubious explanation to deny the F-35 in the story. But in the end, TC was right in that realism worked to the tune of nearly 1bil in ticket sales worldwide. TG:M will further secure the fact that in Hollywood what TC want, TC get, and that it will take something large like the US goobermint to deny him.From a flying perspective, TG:M is a much more technically matured movie. When TG came out and I went with some friends to see it in the theater. When people were impressed with the aileron rolls, us Air Force people were like 'Eh...??? What is so awesome about that...???' When I was learning how to fly back in high school, I did aileron rolls in a Cessna 152. But it turned out that TG director Tony Scott was impressed because he did not know much about flying so he wanted the Navy guys to roll as many times as they can. And those aileron rolls paid off handsomely. To me, what was really visually impressive was the four vapor cones scene. The best visual effect in the whole movie, in my opinion.