Top Gun Maverick Super Tomcat 22 | The Fighter Jet Maverick Should Have Flown

What if the F-14 was still active in the U.S. Navy and technology progressed that would have been applied to the F-14 design resolving the issues and improve the plane?
Well question is can they get the F-15 variant to fold its wings that the Navy would want. The 21st century Tomcat in the video was very cool and I believe practical but obviously would be costly in the long run especially trying to maintain its stealth features with those variable wings.
But then I failed to see how this is a good thing as the USAF is going to go with Stealth anyway, maybe they can sell it to other country, or have them in the Navy and give them special role like the Growler. But in all, I don't thing a Tomcat 22 is going anywhere.
Well, I mean they will take apart an F-14 and remake it like they do with F-15EX.....You still need to balance battlefield survivability over platform usage. It's no good when you put it out and then got shot to shit by your enemy.
Wonder if they can make an even bigger version of the Super Hornet to make it longer range and carry heavier weaponry. Or the U.S. Navy have their own plans for a replacement of the SH.When I was on the F-111, the crewchiefs told me in order if bitchiness:
1. Engine change
2. Main gear
3. Wing sweep actuator
Anything else is minor compare to those three. Of course, we are not talking about major structures like the wing itself or the stabs or the capsule. We are talking about things that require the jet to be hangared and they start opening major panels. I seen several wing sweep actuator changes and the top of the jet was opened like surgery on the human body. Three thousands psi actuator and large and heavy complex mechanical linkages to make sure both wings move in-sync with each other.
Variable geometry wing do have its advantages but on the front line, meaning beyond the NASA R/D purposes, the logistics to support the jets are taxing. I believe the Bone will the last variable geometry for US ever.
I believe the current iteration of the Hornet is the end. Of course, the Navy does have something in the works for a replacement. What? We do not know for a few more yrs.
Hah, yeah it was very dubious to not use the F-35 but it would have have ending the movie quick and Maverick not involved LOL! I can think of many ways to hit that target without having to send the SH right on top of the target.
The reason why the F-18 is used in TG:M is because Cruise want realism, not CGI, so the F-35 is out because there is no two-seater F-35. Then they had to come up with a technically dubious explanation to deny the F-35 in the story. But in the end, TC was right in that realism worked to the tune of nearly 1bil in ticket sales worldwide. TG:M will further secure the fact that in Hollywood what TC want, TC get, and that it will take something large like the US goobermint to deny him.
According to Top Gun lore, when Navy pilots told director Tony Scott what happens in flying, Scott said something to the effects of "I don't tell you how to fly, so you don't tell me how to make a story."