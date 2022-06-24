What's new

Top Gun Maverick Super Tomcat 22 | The Fighter Jet Maverick Should Have Flown

Oldman1 said:

What if the F-14 was still active in the U.S. Navy and technology progressed that would have been applied to the F-14 design resolving the issues and improve the plane?
probably will be F-15EX type F-14.

But then I failed to see how this is a good thing as the USAF is going to go with Stealth anyway, maybe they can sell it to other country, or have them in the Navy and give them special role like the Growler. But in all, I don't think Tomcat 22 is going anywhere.
 
jhungary said:
probably will be F-15EX type F-14.

But then I failed to see how this is a good thing as the USAF is going to go with Stealth anyway, maybe they can sell it to other country, or have them in the Navy and give them special role like the Growler. But in all, I don't thing a Tomcat 22 is going anywhere.
Well question is can they get the F-15 variant to fold its wings that the Navy would want. The 21st century Tomcat in the video was very cool and I believe practical but obviously would be costly in the long run especially trying to maintain its stealth features with those variable wings.
 
Oldman1 said:
Well question is can they get the F-15 variant to fold its wings that the Navy would want. The 21st century Tomcat in the video was very cool and I believe practical but obviously would be costly in the long run especially trying to maintain its stealth features with those variable wings.
Well, I mean they will take apart an F-14 and remake it like they do with F-15EX.....You still need to balance battlefield survivability over platform usage. It's no good when you put it out and then got shot to shit by your enemy.

And this is going to be a money draining project, that's why I said unless they can sell it overseas, I don't see how or why they would go back from Stealth for Tomcat 22. Even if they make it stealth.........
 
When I was on the F-111, the crewchiefs told me in order of bitchiness:

1. Engine change
2. Main gear
3. Wing sweep actuator

Anything else is minor compare to those three. Of course, we are not talking about major structures like the wing itself or the stabs or the capsule. We are talking about things that require the jet to be hangared and they start opening major panels. I seen several wing sweep actuator changes and the top of the jet was opened like surgery on the human body. Three thousands psi actuator and large and heavy complex mechanical linkages to make sure both wings move in-sync with each other.

Variable geometry wing do have its advantages but on the front line, meaning beyond the NASA R/D purposes, the logistics to support the jets are taxing. I believe the Bone will the last variable geometry for US ever.
 
gambit said:
When I was on the F-111, the crewchiefs told me in order if bitchiness:

1. Engine change
2. Main gear
3. Wing sweep actuator

Anything else is minor compare to those three. Of course, we are not talking about major structures like the wing itself or the stabs or the capsule. We are talking about things that require the jet to be hangared and they start opening major panels. I seen several wing sweep actuator changes and the top of the jet was opened like surgery on the human body. Three thousands psi actuator and large and heavy complex mechanical linkages to make sure both wings move in-sync with each other.

Variable geometry wing do have its advantages but on the front line, meaning beyond the NASA R/D purposes, the logistics to support the jets are taxing. I believe the Bone will the last variable geometry for US ever.
Wonder if they can make an even bigger version of the Super Hornet to make it longer range and carry heavier weaponry. Or the U.S. Navy have their own plans for a replacement of the SH.
 
Oldman1 said:
Wonder if they can make an even bigger version of the Super Hornet to make it longer range and carry heavier weaponry. Or the U.S. Navy have their own plans for a replacement of the SH.
I believe the current iteration of the Hornet is the end. Of course, the Navy does have something in the works for a replacement. What? We do not know for a few more yrs.

The reason why the F-18 is used in TG:M is because Cruise want realism, not CGI, so the F-35 is out because there is no two-seater F-35. Then they had to come up with a technically dubious explanation to deny the F-35 in the story. But in the end, TC was right in that realism worked to the tune of nearly 1bil in ticket sales worldwide. TG:M will further secure the fact that in Hollywood what TC want, TC get, and that it will take something large like the US goobermint to deny him.

From a flying perspective, TG:M is a much more technically matured movie. When TG came out and I went with some friends to see it in the theater. When people were impressed with the aileron rolls, us Air Force people were like 'Eh...??? What is so awesome about that...???' When I was learning how to fly back in high school, I did aileron rolls in a Cessna 152. But it turned out that TG director Tony Scott was impressed because he did not know much about flying so he wanted the Navy guys to roll as many times as they can. And those aileron rolls paid off handsomely. To me, what was really visually impressive was the four vapor cones scene. The best visual effect in the whole movie, in my opinion.
 
gambit said:
I believe the current iteration of the Hornet is the end. Of course, the Navy does have something in the works for a replacement. What? We do not know for a few more yrs.

The reason why the F-18 is used in TG:M is because Cruise want realism, not CGI, so the F-35 is out because there is no two-seater F-35. Then they had to come up with a technically dubious explanation to deny the F-35 in the story. But in the end, TC was right in that realism worked to the tune of nearly 1bil in ticket sales worldwide. TG:M will further secure the fact that in Hollywood what TC want, TC get, and that it will take something large like the US goobermint to deny him.
Hah, yeah it was very dubious to not use the F-35 but it would have have ending the movie quick and Maverick not involved LOL! I can think of many ways to hit that target without having to send the SH right on top of the target.
 
Oldman1 said:
Hah, yeah it was very dubious to not use the F-35 but it would have have ending the movie quick and Maverick not involved LOL! I can think of many ways to hit that target without having to send the SH right on top of the target.
According to Top Gun lore, when Navy pilots told director Tony Scott what happens in flying, Scott said something to the effects of "I don't tell you how to fly, so you don't tell me how to make a story."
 

