Top Countries in EUROPE with Military Technologies

ATTACK HELICOPTER



Attack Helicopters in the World

TIGER France - Germany
A-149 Italy
T-129 Turkiye
AH-64 and AH-1Z USA
KA-52 and MI-28 Russia
Z-10 China
ROOIVALK S.Africa




Eurocopter TIGER France - Germany

  • Crew: 2
  • Length: 14.08 m
  • Height: 3.83 m
  • Empty weight: 3,060 kg
  • Max takeoff weight: 6,000 kg
  • Maximum speed: 290 km/h
  • Range: 800 km
  • Service ceiling: 4,000 m
1668848869912.jpeg


Thales HELMET
1668848890050.jpeg


MTU Turbomeca Rolls-Royce MTR390 Turboshaft Engine
1668849726532.png







TAI T-129 Turkiye

  • Crew: 2
  • Length: 14.54 m
  • Height: 3.4 m
  • Max takeoff weight: 5,056 kg
  • Maximum speed: 281 km/h
  • Range: 537 km
  • Service ceiling: 6.040 m
1668850118408.jpeg

1668850048335.jpeg


Aselsan AVCI HELMET
1668850087925.jpeg



TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine to be used on T-629 Attack Helicopter
1668850278183.jpeg



Turkish Technology
Mission Computer
Software - Source Code
Avionics
Electronic Warfare System
E/O System
HELMET
Pal and Rotors
CIRIT 70 mm guided Rocket
UMTAS Missile

M197 20 mm cannon to be replaced by indigenous MEKATRONIK 20 mm rotary cannon
LHTEC CTS800-4A turboshaft Engine to be replaced by indigenous TEI TS-1400 Engine





AW-249 Italy

  • Crew: 2
  • Capacity: 1,800 kg
  • Max takeoff weight: 7,500–8,000 kg
  • Powerplant: 2 × General Electric CT7-8E6
  • Cruise speed: 259 km/h
  • Service ceiling: 6,100 m
1668850676381.png


Italian Technology
Mission Computer
Software - Source Code
Electronic Warfare System
E/O System
Directional Infrared CounterMeasures
Pal and Rotors
OTO Melara TM197B 20mm rotary cannon

SCORPION HELMET France
TOPLITE Targeting System Israel
SPIKE Missile Israel
General Electric CT7-8E6 Turboshaft Engine USA





Anti-Tank Missiles


PARS-3 LR Germany
Mass49 kilograms
Length160 cm
Diameter159 mm
Warhead9 kg
Operational Rangeup to 7 km
Guidance SystemPassive IR and television CCD sensors


UMTAS Turkiye
Mass37,5 kilograms
Length175 cm
Diameter160 mm
Operational Rangeup to 16 km
Guidance SystemTwo-way RF data-link , IIR or laser
 
FIGHTER JET




Dassault RAFALE .... France
Saab GRIPEN ... Sweden
Eurofighter Typhoon ... The UK, Germany, Italy and Spain



Dassault Rafale .. France

  • Crew: 1 or 2
  • Length: 15.27 m
  • Wingspan: 10.90 m
  • Height: 5.34 m
  • Wing area: 45.7 m2
  • Max takeoff weight: 24,500 kg
  • Maximum speed: mach 1,8
  • Combat range: 1,850 km
  • Service ceiling: 15,835 m
Avionics
Thales RBE2-AA AESA Radar
Thales SPECTRA Electronic Warfare System.
Thales/SAGEM-OSF Optronique Secteur Frontal (IRST) system

1668854768041.png





Eurofighter Typhoon ... The UK, Germany, Italy and Spain

  • Crew: 1 or 2
  • Length: 15.96 m
  • Wingspan: 10.95 m
  • Height: 5.28 m
  • Wing area: 51.2 m2
  • Max takeoff weight: 23,500 kg
  • Maximum speed: mach 2
  • Combat range: 1,389 km
  • Service ceiling: 19,812 m
Avionics
CAPTOR E: AESA Radar
Passive Infra-Red Airborne Tracking Equipment
Praetorian DASS

1668855848121.png






Saab JAS 39 Gripen E/F ... Sweden

  • Crew: 1 or 2
  • Length: 15.2 m .. 15.9 m
  • Wingspan: 8.6 m
  • Height: 4.5 m
  • Wing area: 30 m2
  • Max takeoff weight: 16.500 kg
  • Maximum speed: Mach 2
  • Combat range: 1.500 km
  • Service ceiling: 16.000 m

Avionics
Selex ES-05 Raven AESA Radar
Skyward-G IRST System

1668856541251.png
 
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle ( UCAV )



Turkiye
TB-2
ANKA-S
AKSUNGUR
AKINCI


TB-2
1668856935850.png


ANKA-S
1668856793900.jpeg


AKSUNGUR
1668856983009.jpeg


AKINCI
1668857006664.jpeg

1668857948038.jpeg





Unmanned Stealth Fighter Jet


KIZILELMA ... Turkiye

First flight : In the first quarter of 2023
Mass production : 2025

Lenght : 14.7 m
Wingspan : 10 m
Height : 3.3 m

Endurance : 5 Hours
Combat radius : 500 nm
Service ceiling : 35,000 - 45.000 ft
Cruise speed : mach 0,6 - 0,9 ... ( supersonic variant mach 1,4 )
MTOW: 6000 kg
Payload : 1.500 kg

Engine : 1x AI-25TLT or 1x AI--322F turbofan ... ( 2x AI-322F )

-- AESA Radar , EOTS , sensor fusion
-- Stealth design
-- Internal weapon stations
-- Stealth flight capability
-- The ability to hide from Radars
-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence

-- SATCOM + 3 redundant LOS
-- Independent navigation
-- Operational capability from TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrier

1668857918571.jpeg

1668857927788.jpeg

1668857989898.png
 

