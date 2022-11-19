Top Countries in EUROPE with Military Technologies

ATTACK HELICOPTER

Eurocopter TIGER France - Germany

Crew: 2

2 Length: 14.08 m

14.08 m Height: 3.83 m

3.83 m Empty weight: 3,060 kg

3,060 kg Max takeoff weight: 6,000 kg

6,000 kg Maximum speed: 290 km/h

290 km/h Range: 800 km

800 km Service ceiling: 4,000 m

TAI T-129 Turkiye

Crew: 2

2 Length: 14.54 m

14.54 m Height: 3.4 m

3.4 m Max takeoff weight: 5,056 kg

5,056 kg Maximum speed: 281 km/h

281 km/h Range: 537 km

537 km Service ceiling: 6.040 m

AW-249 Italy

Crew: 2

2 Capacity: 1,800 kg

1,800 kg Max takeoff weight: 7,500–8,000 kg

7,500–8,000 kg Powerplant: 2 × General Electric CT7-8E6

2 × General Electric CT7-8E6 Cruise speed: 259 km/h

259 km/h Service ceiling: 6,100 m

Anti-Tank Missiles

Mass 49 kilograms Length 160 cm Diameter 159 mm Warhead 9 kg

Operational Range up to 7 km

Guidance System Passive IR and television CCD sensors

Mass 37,5 kilograms Length 175 cm Diameter 160 mm

Operational Range up to 16 km

Guidance System Two-way RF data-link , IIR or laser

