Top Countries in EUROPE with Military Technologies

ATTACK HELICOPTER
Attack Helicopters in the World
TIGER France - Germany
A-149 Italy
T-129 Turkiye
AH-64 and AH-1Z USA
KA-52 and MI-28 Russia
Z-10 China
ROOIVALK S.Africa
Eurocopter TIGER France - Germany
Thales HELMET
MTU Turbomeca Rolls-Royce MTR390 Turboshaft Engine
TAI T-129 Turkiye
Aselsan AVCI HELMET
TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine to be used on T-629 Attack Helicopter
Turkish Technology
Mission Computer
Software - Source Code
Avionics
Electronic Warfare System
E/O System
HELMET
Pal and Rotors
CIRIT 70 mm guided Rocket
UMTAS Missile
M197 20 mm cannon to be replaced by indigenous MEKATRONIK 20 mm rotary cannon
LHTEC CTS800-4A turboshaft Engine to be replaced by indigenous TEI TS-1400 Engine
AW-249 Italy
Italian Technology
Mission Computer
Software - Source Code
Electronic Warfare System
E/O System
Directional Infrared CounterMeasures
Pal and Rotors
OTO Melara TM197B 20mm rotary cannon
SCORPION HELMET France
TOPLITE Targeting System Israel
SPIKE Missile Israel
General Electric CT7-8E6 Turboshaft Engine USA
Anti-Tank Missiles
PARS-3 LR Germany
UMTAS Turkiye
UMTAS Turkiye
|Mass
|37,5 kilograms
|Length
|175 cm
|Diameter
|160 mm
|Operational Range
|up to 16 km
|Guidance System
|Two-way RF data-link , IIR or laser