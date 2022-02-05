Top Chinese university pulls report that concluded China would suffer more from tech decoupling with US

F-22Raptor said:



The 7,600-character report was published on the official WeChat account of the school's Institute of International and Strategic Studies on Sunday, and was subsequently shared by Chinese media outlets and analysts.



A key finding from the analysis was that both the US and China would suffer from a tech decoupling, but China's losses would likely be bigger than those of the US.



The South China Morning Post reported the findings of the study on Monday. Lianhe Zaobao, a Chinese language newspaper in Singapore, and Taiwan's Central News Agency, also covered the report, which was penned by a research team at the institute headed by Wang Jisi, a renowned Chinese scholar in





The report was "deleted by the author", according to a message seen on WeChat when trying to access the content on Friday.



The institute, which did not provide a reason for removing the report, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, which was a holiday in China for the Lunar New Year.



The release and subsequent removal of the report, which compared the development of China and the US in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and aerospace technology, came amid intensified competition between Beijing and Washington for leadership in key technology areas.



"While the current US administration has not yet determined the boundaries of decoupling, certain consensus has already been formed in key tech areas such as chip manufacturing and AI," the researchers said. "Industries that are still 'linked' will only be those that are low-tech or have low added value."



"In the future, China can narrow its gap with the US in more technological areas and China can achieve 'self-sufficiency' in some core technologies, but it remains a long way off before China comprehensively surpasses the US," according to the report.



https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-china-tech-war-top-093000733.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall A think-tank at China's prestigious Peking University has pulled a report that concluded China would likely suffer more in a tech decoupling from the US.The 7,600-character report was published on the official WeChat account of the school's Institute of International and Strategic Studies on Sunday, and was subsequently shared by Chinese media outlets and analysts.A key finding from the analysis was that both the US and China would suffer from a tech decoupling, but China's losses would likely be bigger than those of the US.The, a Chinese language newspaper in Singapore, and Taiwan's Central News Agency, also covered the report, which was penned by a research team at the institute headed by Wang Jisi, a renowned Chinese scholar in US-China relation s.The report was "deleted by the author", according to a message seen on WeChat when trying to access the content on Friday.The institute, which did not provide a reason for removing the report, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, which was a holiday in China for the Lunar New Year.The release and subsequent removal of the report, which compared the development of China and the US in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and aerospace technology, came amid intensified competition between Beijing and Washington for leadership in key technology areas."While the current US administration has not yet determined the boundaries of decoupling, certain consensus has already been formed in key tech areas such as chip manufacturing and AI," the researchers said. "Industries that are still 'linked' will only be those that are low-tech or have low added value.""In the future, China can narrow its gap with the US in more technological areas and China can achieve 'self-sufficiency' in some core technologies, but it remains a long way off before China comprehensively surpasses the US," according to the report. Click to expand...

China will need to review its immigration polices.Much of American technological development is based on relatively recent immigrant groups. If America is able to take advantage of immigration, I see no reason why China cannot do the same. The only way to get and stay ahead is by being open to people and ideas. That's why China fell and faced the century of humiliation, because it was closed off from the world.So, in the long term, if China is serious about sustained development, it will either have to have more relaxed immigration policies, or have close and open relations with other large countries, where they feed off each others intellectual environment.Russia being one country, it is large and fairly advanced.Pakistan is also an potential partner, it has a population of 230 million expected to reach 400 million. If China helps Pakistan industrialise and develop faster, then in the long term China will benefit.China has options, it just has to decide which route it wants to take, It has to be recognised that the American way has succeeded. The trump years are a glaring example, as soon as America turned it's back on its allies, America became weaker.