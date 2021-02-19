What's new

Top Chinese talent from overseas returning to China

Hope this will be a news thread for Chinese overseas returning to China to contribute to rising China. Be it sportsmen, scientist or prominent entrepreneur.

AI expert Zhu Songchun to return to China from US

UCLA professor’s switch to Peking University comes as Beijing seeks to make country a global leader in the field.
Artificial intelligence expert Zhu Songchun to return to China from US
  • UCLA professor’s move to Peking University comes as Beijing seeks to make country a global leader in the field
  • Zhu’s role will include work to set up new institute in collaboration with the authorities

This patriotic Chinese scientist even ask her daughter , a prominent ice skater originally represent US to switch to China.





US-born ice skater joins China training program - Global Times

US-born ice skater joins China training program
By Liu Caiyu Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/25 21:58:40
0


A US-born figure skater has enrolled in the training program of China's figure skating team in a bid to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Beverly Zhu, who was born in Los Angeles, will train together with five Chinese ice dancers from Sunday to the end of December in three venues - two in the US and one in Beijing - for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In January, the rising 16-year-old star was crowned the novice ladies national champion at the 2018 US Figure Skating Championships, uschinapress.com reported.

Experts reached by the Global Times said an athlete has to be a Chinese citizen before they could join the national training team.

Luo Le, an expert in sports sociology at Beijing Sport University, told the Global Times it is rare to see an athlete born in other countries join in China's national team, although naturalizing Chinese athletes has been widely discussed in football and basketball teams.

Chen Lu, the main coach of the training program of China's figure skating team, told The Beijing News on Saturday that "Zhu is really nice and also a champion in novice ladies. She has a good potential."

Zhu's father, Zhu Songchun, is a China-born computer expert and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Called "morning road," the program is open to 10 other new recruits on top of the six. "There are other athletes in the process of signing a contract. The list cannot be disclosed now," Chen said.

The program will mainly recruit top Chinese athletes from abroad and get trained overseas, the Beijing News quoted Chen as saying. The training team will also be joined by five foreign coaches.

To compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, China has also formed two other national figure skating teams led by Zhao Hongbo, Pang Qing and Tong Jian. The three national teams will compete with each other and eventually combine as one, the Beijing News cited Tong as saying.

More of them will return soon. Future talent of China will also never got the chance to step into US to contribute to their science. Chinese engineer and scientist contributed a bulk share of American progress. I can easily come out a big list of Chinese scientist, engineer working in US for part few decades. That included Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong citizen.

The progress of China for past 40 years ensure China now has the right environment for them to carry out their research without need to go to western countries to further their scientific career.

Most important, in China, nobody will dare to call them Chinese virus, racist slur and beat them up for no reason.
 
you learn as much as you want but without innovation and gene pool of knowledge you will continue to be a manufacturing nation and never a developing technology nation

someone can be a scientist in the West but if they go back to their country which doesnt have all the technology that allows that persons to be a good scientist it doesnt help going back
 
This patriotic Chinese scientist even ask her daughter , a prominent ice skater originally represent US to switch to China.





He's a Chinese national...of course he would eventually leave.

NationalityChinese


His daughter is on the Chinese skating team for the 2022 Olympics not the US.

Sept 25, 2018

A Chinese national moving back to China....how is this a shock?
Screen Shot 2021-05-03 at 9.30.00 AM.jpg
 
Last edited:
His daughter an american is also leaving US too ..

Far east asia immigrants is a big source of tech contributor for american science. No doubt about it. American can dream of such immigrant assistant in future. Japanese , Vietnamese and korean will not come to US too..

Cos dumb white and black racist can't differential Chinese, Korean and Japanese and attack randomly. :lol:
 
Eileen Gu chats with Celeb Secrets after winning gold in the Women's Ski Slopestyle competition during X Games Aspen 2021. The 17-year-old also talks about making history, being the first Chinese athlete to win an X Games gold medal and being the first X Games rookie to medal in all three disciplines.

Zhu Yi or Beverly Zhu (Chinese: 朱易; born September 19, 2002) is a Chinese-American figure skater who represents China in ladies' singles. Zhu placed second at the 2018–19 Pacific Coast Sectionals to qualify to the U.S. National Championships for the first time. She won the novice title in her Nationals debut at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships with a record score of 167.69 points.
 
Last edited:
You are living in denial. China infrastructure and government support is even better than American can provide. Only language is the barrier.

There is even a pool of westerner purposely come to shenzhen becos it can offer more competitive develop environment than US silicon valley.
 
When are PDF Chinese who are in the US to brag about their prestige to family back in China, be leaving too?
When will Chinese parents stop sending their kids to US universities and instead put them up at the Peking university?
 
LOL! She announced that years ago (2018). Way before any recent things. She feels she is a Chinese national like her father.

Sorry, try harder.
 
Hello propaganda, meet facts. China in 2020 ranked only 14th on the Global Innovation Index
 
