ISLAMABAD - Top Chinese leadership assured full support to Pakistan against India over Occupied Kashmir conflict.The visiting Chinese foreign minister reaffirmed China’s support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures by India that could further complicate the situation.Chinese Foreign Minister and PM Imran Khan agreed that more high-level exchanges should continue to take place between the two countries to further promote bilateral ties and shared goals of economic development, peace, and security across the region.Prime Minister Imran Khan says the ongoing curfew, continued lockdown, communications blockade, and massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir have created a dire humanitarian situation, which needs to be urgently addressed.He was talking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him in Islamabad on Sunday.Briefing the Chinese side on the evolving situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir following New Delhi’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August, the Prime Minister underscored that the curfew and other restrictions should be immediately lifted.He stressed that in order to deepen strategic co-operation, Pakistan and China should continue their close coordination and consultation to ensure that peace and stability in the region is maintained.Recalling the depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties, Imran Khan underscored that friendship with China is the corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.He highlighted that ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between the two countries is deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect and is an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.The Prime Minister said CPEC is a project of great national significance that contributes immensely to the revitalization of Pakistan’s economy.He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of CPEC projects and highlighted the importance of CPEC Authority for speedy execution of CPEC projects.Imran Khan hoped that, as CPEC’s benefits expand, more Chinese companies will invest in Pakistan and help support Pakistan’s process of industrialization, greater agricultural productivity and innovation.