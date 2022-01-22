What's new

TOP BLA COMMANDER KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN OVER ‘FINANCIAL DISPUTE’

PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

A commander of outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has been killed over a financial dispute in Afghanistan.
The terrorist commander was identified as Razak aka engineer who was a resident of Ahmed Wal area of Nushki and was living in Afghanistan for quite some time.
The sources further shared that Razak has also claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Quetta in 2011 besides his involvement in other major terrorist acts in the Balochistan province.

The Eagle

The Eagle

Highly reliable sources have revealed that BLA terrorist commander Raziq Mandai alias Engineer has been killed in Afghanistan. The terrorist is said to belong to BLA. The terrorist commander has been killed in a fund distribution dispute/irregularities in terrorist funds and stealing from the group.

According to sources, the terrorist was a resident of Ahmedwal area of Noshki and had been residing in Afghanistan for a long time and belonged to terrorist outfit BLA. He used to collect funds for the banned terrorist outfit. It is also revealed that he used to transport arms & ammunition into Pakistan via Noshki.

The terrorist had also claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in Kohat in 2011 and has also been involved in various terrorist attacks.

1642847183969.png


1642847246710.png


1642847287968.png


1642847357562.png


1642847446547.png


1642847520013.png
 
IceCold

IceCold

Even though this happens, yet we continue to allow visa-free entry to people from Afghanistan.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

I see a difference among Afghan Nationals as compare to these rats hiding in Afghanistan and will surely never dare to cross border through official gateway.
 
IceCold

IceCold

Question is why take the risk at all unless Afghanistan is able to secure itself and that is a big question mark in the near future.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

The bond between people on personal level, cannot be neglected and bar them from visits. Secondly, Pakistan Afghanistan relations are more than just neighbours. We have ethnic, religious & strategical connections and so the long history. There is more to see in this regard as compare to merely looking at it from migration perspective. However, I do agree on part of concerns and security threats as well where Pakistan will have to be cautious but we can't risk anyone else entering Afghanistan in the name of development or help or aiding people while posing a great threat to Pakistan.

Lastly, this visa free travel is not something like there's no check & no confirmation of whosoever entering Pakistan. People literally taking it for the words; are wrong on so many conclusions in this regard.
 
S

Sal12

So this ethnic, religious & strategical connections with Afghans does not make them recognize Durand line as border no matter whoever is in power in Afghanistan in last 75 years. What is the point of having this connection when their people and Govt both claim land till Attock.

How many countries in world or how many neighbours of Afghanistan has allowed visa on arrival for Afghans and that too when they arrive on border not Airport. What did Afghans give to Pakistan other than violence, Heroin, drugs, Kalashinkov etc. They openly give safe heavens to TTP.

India did not harm Pak as much as Afghanistan did to PAk if we take out 71.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Sir they fighting among themselves is not a news anymore. I would be only pleased when one day BLA and TTP cry that their leadership was taken out in Drone Strike. Like in large numbers. Also BLA and BRA leadership hiding in Europe gets dispatched to hell for good.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Except for few ractists; there's no issue of international border recognition. If that argument was so concerning; given Pakistan's no favour by biased international forums, there would have been a lot of noise made against Pakistan but None... yes no one had the issue and will never be. Such a lame argument is merely to pump some nationalistic air into ethno nationalists.

Other neighbours of Afghanistan have no such relations the kind of level Pakistan has. Secondly, TTP was taken under their wings by previous puppet regime. We cannot ignore the fact that Afghanistan is not some strong security regime internally. Huge area remains unmonitored given the tribal linkages. At-least, we see a lot of hunting dispatching TTP & BLA every now & then. If it was that easy to get rid of such a cancer; whole NATO wouldn't need to sign a peace agreement after 20 years of their so-called war on terrorism. We have less threat by the Locals as compare to sponsored rent a terrorists. This notion alone is being ignore since it is much easier to blame in general and put it on everyone but not the root cause of problem. You just don't cut yourself from a society and bear more of threat and giving them a reason to be manipulated at large. One has to think big than the personal issue or think out of the box.

The regime did not the locals. Here we are looking at totally different aspects. You are calling upon the regime and installed puppets having no reason to live but hate Pakistan and I agree on that. However, to take down such a ruling puppet threat; one has to have favourable & plausible relations with locals/public. Don't you see how easy it was for Taliban to take over Afghanistan in matter of days? Because, they had their backing from public and no one cared about sponsored regime living on temporary NATO presence.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Afghanistan is no more safe for these rats which is why Bramdagh Bugti recently sold BRA to Mehran Marri who joined his already existing UBA with BRA to make BNA (Responsible for Lahore Blast).

RAW doesn't deal with these low rankers usually. RAW pays the "Sardars" in exile who run these groups as a business.

And these sardars/their top workers were middlemen in talks between RAW and TTP/ISKP.
 
