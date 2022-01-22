Top BLA commander killed in Afghanistan over 'financial dispute'

PanzerKiel
A commander of outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has been killed over a financial dispute in Afghanistan.
The terrorist commander was identified as Razak aka engineer who was a resident of Ahmed Wal area of Nushki and was living in Afghanistan for quite some time.
The sources further shared that Razak has also claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Quetta in 2011 besides his involvement in other major terrorist acts in the Balochistan province.
