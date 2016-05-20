Top Auto Ancillary [Parts Manufacturers] Companies in India 2020

safari2021
Here is the List of Top auto Ancillary / Parts Companies in India. Currently India is one of the largest supplier of Automobile Parts due to its low cost labors.
- Total Sales: Rs 5,613 Cr
- Market Cap: 10,053 Cr.
- ROE: 18.27 %
- Sales Growth (3Yrs): 32.72 %
- Promoter holding: 70.79 %
- Debt to equity: 0.57
- Price to book value: 5.65
- Total Sales: Rs 7,221 Cr
- Market Cap: 14,762 Cr.
- ROE: 21.25 %
- Sales Growth (3Yrs): 12.83 %
- Promoter holding: 75.00 %
- Debt to equity: 0.16
- Price to book value: 5.28
- Total Sales: Rs 10,377 Cr
- Market Cap: 42,922 Cr
- ROE: 16.72 %
- Sales Growth (3Yrs): 8.11 %
- Promoter holding: 70.54 %
- Debt to equity: 0.00
- Price to book value: 4.69
- Total Sales: Rs 11,531 Cr
- Market Cap: 5,427 Cr.
- ROE: 14.97 %
- Sales Growth (3Yrs): 15.02 %
- Promoter holding: 85.00 %
- Debt to equity: 0.81
- Price to book value: 1.73
- Total Sales: Rs 20,789 Cr
- Market Cap: 4,149 Cr.
- ROE: 18.76 %
- Sales Growth (3Yrs): 20.02 %
- Promoter holding: 75.00 %
- Debt to equity: 3.29
- Price to book value: 1.64
- Total Sales: Rs 65,547
- Market Cap: 38,827 Cr.
- ROE: 15.42 %
- Sales Growth (3Yrs): 19.51 %
- Promoter holding: 61.72 %
- Debt to equity: 1.13
- Price to book value: 3.52
