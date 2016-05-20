What's new

Top Auto Ancillary [Parts Manufacturers] Companies in India 2020

S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 8, 2021
60
-7
53
Country
India
Location
India
Here is the List of Top auto Ancillary / Parts Companies in India. Currently India is one of the largest supplier of Automobile Parts due to its low cost labors.

List of Top Auto Ancillary / Parts Companies in India
So this is the List of Top auto Ancillary Companies in India which are sorted out based on the total Sales. The list was in Descending Order

7. WABCO India Ltd
WABCO India is a leading supplier of technologies and services to commercial vehicles in India. WABCO India excels in pioneering breakthrough innovations that bring industry-leading solutions to the commercial vehicle industry in India and worldwide.



The company is a world-class manufacturer and local market leader in advanced braking systems, conventional braking products, and related air assisted technologies and systems.

  • Total Sales: Rs 2,188 Cr
  • Market Cap: 12,906 Cr.
  • ROE: 15.83 %
  • Sales Growth (3Yrs): 15.92 %
  • Promoter holding: 75.00 %
  • Debt to equity: 0.00
  • Price to book value: 6.99
Wabco India traces its roots to Sundaram Clayton, a JV between the TVS Group and UK-based Clayton Dewandre in 1962.

Headquartered in Chennai, WABCO India has 5 manufacturing plants located across the country in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Mahindra World City (Tamil Nadu), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Pant Nagar (Uttarakhand) and Lucknow ( Uttar Pradesh).



WABCO India has also established a world-class R&D facility in Chennai.

6. Minda Industries Ltd
Minda Making its mark in the International Grid of Automobile Components manufacturing. Incepted way back in 1958 with meager start-up capital and now notching up a group turnover beyond US$ 1140 million, speaks volumes of the conglomerate that it is today.

UNO MINDA has 62 manufacturing plants in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Spain, Morocco, Mexico Colombia, Germany design centers in Taiwan, Japan & Spain sales offices in North America, Europe and ASEAN Countries.

The Company has a workforce of over 21000 team members the Group is headquartered in Manesar, Haryana, India.

  • Total Sales: Rs 5,613 Cr
  • Market Cap: 10,053 Cr.
  • ROE: 18.27 %
  • Sales Growth (3Yrs): 32.72 %
  • Promoter holding: 70.79 %
  • Debt to equity: 0.57
  • Price to book value: 5.65
The Company manufacture Alternate Fuel Systems; Air Filtration Systems; Canisters; Brake Hoses & Fuel Hoses; Combined Braking System (CBS); Noise Suppressor Cap; PDC Parts; Alloy Wheels; Seat Belts; Cameras; EA Pad; Steering Wheel with Airbags; Air Brakes; Fuel Caps; Lighting; Air Ducts & Washer Bottle; Spoiler; Body Sealings; 2W Switches & Handle Bar Assembly, 4W Switches & HVAC; Cigar Lighters; Wheel Covers; Shifters; Infotainment Systems(CD Tuners, Display Audio & Audio Video Navigations); Speakers; RPAS & ADAS; Sensors; Actuators; Controllers; Relay; End to End Telematics & Connected Car Solutions; Horns; Seating Systems.

5. Endurance Technologies Ltd
Endurance Technologies is one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturing companies. Anurang Engineering Company Private Limited which merged into the company in 2006, commenced manufacturing of aluminum castings in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India in FY 1986.


Over time, The company has grown organically in India and diversified capabilities by introducing suspension products, transmission products, and braking systems.

  • Total Sales: Rs 7,221 Cr
  • Market Cap: 14,762 Cr.
  • ROE: 21.25 %
  • Sales Growth (3Yrs): 12.83 %
  • Promoter holding: 75.00 %
  • Debt to equity: 0.16
  • Price to book value: 5.28
Starting with two aluminum casting machines in FY 1986, The has grown to operate 16 plants in India and 9 plants in Europe.

Today Endurance Technologies is the largest aluminum die casting manufacturer in India and one of the leading automotive component manufacturers in aluminum die casting (including alloy wheels), suspension, transmission and braking systems.


4. Bosch Ltd
In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has, in India, the largest development center outside Germany.

In India, Bosch set-up its manufacturing operation in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 18 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers.

  • Total Sales: Rs 10,377 Cr
  • Market Cap: 42,922 Cr
  • ROE: 16.72 %
  • Sales Growth (3Yrs): 8.11 %
  • Promoter holding: 70.54 %
  • Debt to equity: 0.00
  • Price to book value: 4.69
The Bosch Group operates in India through thirteen companies/


3. Varroc Engineering Ltd
Varroc is a global tier-1 automotive component group. The company commenced operations in India in 1990. The company design, manufacture, and supply exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electrical-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway vehicle (“OHV”) OEMs directly worldwide.

  • Total Sales: Rs 11,531 Cr
  • Market Cap: 5,427 Cr.
  • ROE: 14.97 %
  • Sales Growth (3Yrs): 15.02 %
  • Promoter holding: 85.00 %
  • Debt to equity: 0.81
  • Price to book value: 1.73
The company is the second-largest Indian auto component group (by consolidated revenue for FY 2017) and a leading tier-1 manufacturer and supplier to Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler OEMs (by consolidated revenue for FY 2017).

The company the sixth-largest global exterior automotive lighting manufacturer and one of the top three independent exterior lighting players (by market share in 2016).

2. Sundaram Clayton Ltd
Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) is part of the $8.5 billion TVS group, one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution group in India. SCL is a leading supplier of aluminum die castings to the automotive and non-automotive sectors.

  • Total Sales: Rs 20,789 Cr
  • Market Cap: 4,149 Cr.
  • ROE: 18.76 %
  • Sales Growth (3Yrs): 20.02 %
  • Promoter holding: 75.00 %
  • Debt to equity: 3.29
  • Price to book value: 1.64
Since commencing operations in 1962, SCL has achieved many milestones and emerged as one of the preferred solution providers in machined and sub-assembled aluminum castings. The Company contribution commences from the early design stage to the development and supply of finished products.

With the robust manufacturing driven by TQM, TPM, Lean practices and investments in state of the art technologies, SCL is poised to serve the future needs of the industry in light metal castings.


1. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), the flagship company of the Motherson Group was established in 1986 in a joint partnership with Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Japan.

MSSL including its subsidiaries and JVs is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive wiring harnesses, mirrors for passenger cars and a leading supplier of plastic components and modules to the automotive industry.

  • Total Sales: Rs 65,547
  • Market Cap: 38,827 Cr.
  • ROE: 15.42 %
  • Sales Growth (3Yrs): 19.51 %
  • Promoter holding: 61.72 %
  • Debt to equity: 1.13
  • Price to book value: 3.52
Its broad business portfolio includes wiring harnesses, mirrors for passenger cars, injection-molded products, modules including dashboards, door trims, bumpers, blow-molded components, liquid silicone rubber molded components, injection molding tools, extruded rubber products, precision machined metal components and waste recycling systems.

indiancompanies.in

Top Auto Ancillary [Parts Manufacturers] Companies in India 2020 - IndianCompanies.in

Auto Ancillary Company | Automobile Parts Manufacturer Stocks | Top Auto Ancillary Companies in India | Leading Automotive Components
indiancompanies.in indiancompanies.in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

itachii
Keys to Make in India (Tamil Nadu) may lie next door in Andhra
Replies
1
Views
698
tsinga
tsinga
daring dude
What India's five manufacturing hubs expect from Modi government to kick-start growth
Replies
0
Views
1K
daring dude
daring dude
Darmashkian
Andhra Pradesh's CM-Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Japan
Replies
9
Views
981
Darmashkian
Darmashkian
Darmashkian
Andhra Pradesh's CM-Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Japan
Replies
4
Views
690
The Huskar
The Huskar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom