List of Top Auto Ancillary / Parts Companies in India

7. WABCO India Ltd

Total Sales: Rs 2,188 Cr

Market Cap: 12,906 Cr.

Cr. ROE: 15.83 %

% Sales Growth (3Yrs): 15.92 %

% Promoter holding: 75.00 %

% Debt to equity: 0.00

Price to book value: 6.99

6. Minda Industries Ltd

Total Sales: Rs 5,613 Cr

Market Cap: 10,053 Cr.

Cr. ROE: 18.27 %

% Sales Growth (3Yrs): 32.72 %

% Promoter holding: 70.79 %

% Debt to equity: 0.57

Price to book value: 5.65

5. Endurance Technologies Ltd

Total Sales: Rs 7,221 Cr

Market Cap: 14,762 Cr.

Cr. ROE: 21.25 %

% Sales Growth (3Yrs): 12.83 %

% Promoter holding: 75.00 %

% Debt to equity: 0.16

Price to book value: 5.28

4. Bosch Ltd

Total Sales: Rs 10,377 Cr

Cr Market Cap: 42,922 Cr

Cr ROE: 16.72 %

% Sales Growth (3Yrs): 8.11 %

% Promoter holding: 70.54 %

% Debt to equity: 0.00

Price to book value: 4.69

3. Varroc Engineering Ltd

Total Sales: Rs 11,531 Cr

Market Cap: 5,427 Cr.

Cr. ROE: 14.97 %

% Sales Growth (3Yrs): 15.02 %

% Promoter holding: 85.00 %

% Debt to equity: 0.81

Price to book value: 1.73

2. Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Total Sales: Rs 20,789 Cr

Market Cap: 4,149 Cr.

Cr. ROE: 18.76 %

% Sales Growth (3Yrs): 20.02 %

% Promoter holding: 75.00 %

% Debt to equity: 3.29

Price to book value: 1.64

1. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

Total Sales: Rs 65,547

Market Cap: 38,827 Cr.

Cr. ROE: 15.42 %

% Sales Growth (3Yrs): 19.51 %

% Promoter holding: 61.72 %

% Debt to equity: 1.13

Price to book value: 3.52

Top Auto Ancillary [Parts Manufacturers] Companies in India 2020 - IndianCompanies.in Auto Ancillary Company | Automobile Parts Manufacturer Stocks | Top Auto Ancillary Companies in India | Leading Automotive Components

Here is the List of Top auto Ancillary / Parts Companies in India. Currently India is one of the largest supplier of Automobile Parts due to its low cost labors.So this is the List of Top auto Ancillary Companies in India which are sorted out based on the total Sales. The list was in Descending OrderWABCO India is aWABCO India excels in pioneering breakthrough innovations that bringThe company is a world-class manufacturer and local market leader in advancedWabco India traces its roots to Sundaram Clayton, a, WABCO India haslocated across the country inWABCO India has also established a world-class R&D facility in Chennai.Minda Making its mark in thewith meager start-up capital and now notching up a group turnover beyond US$ 1140 million, speaks volumes of the conglomerate that it is today.UNO MINDA hasThe Company has a workforce of overthe Group isThe Company manufacture Alternate Fuel Systems; Air Filtration Systems; Canisters; Brake Hoses & Fuel Hoses; Combined Braking System (CBS); Noise Suppressor Cap; PDC Parts; Alloy Wheels; Seat Belts; Cameras; EA Pad; Steering Wheel with Airbags; Air Brakes; Fuel Caps; Lighting; Air Ducts & Washer Bottle; Spoiler; Body Sealings; 2W Switches & Handle Bar Assembly, 4W Switches & HVAC; Cigar Lighters; Wheel Covers; Shifters; Infotainment Systems(CD Tuners, Display Audio & Audio Video Navigations); Speakers; RPAS & ADAS; Sensors; Actuators; Controllers; Relay; End to End Telematics & Connected Car Solutions; Horns; Seating Systems.is one ofAnurang Engineering Company Private Limited which merged into the company in 2006, commenced manufacturing of aluminum castings in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India in FY 1986.Over time, The company has grown organically in India and diversified capabilities by introducingStarting with two aluminum casting machines in FY 1986, The has grown to operateToday Endurance Technologies is theand one of the leading automotive component manufacturers in aluminum dieIn India, Bosch is a, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has, in India,In India, Bosch set-up itswhich has grown over the years to includeThe Bosch Group operates inVarroc is aThe companyThe company design, manufacture, and supplyThe company is the(by consolidated revenue for FY 2017) and a leading tier-1 manufacturer and supplier to Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler OEMs (by consolidated revenue for FY 2017).The company theand one of the(by market share in 2016).Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) is, one of the. SCL is a, SCL has achieved many milestones and emerged as one of the preferred solution providers in machined and sub-assembled aluminum castings. The Company contribution commences from the early design stage to the development and supply of finished products.With the robust manufacturing driven by TQM, TPM, Lean practices and investments in state of the art technologies, SCL is poised to serve the future needs of the industry in light metal castings.Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), thewasin a joint partnership withMSSL including its subsidiaries and JVs is one of theand aIts broad business portfolio includes