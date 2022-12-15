Top 7 modern Israeli military inventions

Smash 2000 is my favorite, it basically makes you an expert marksman that can easily hit flying drones at 600 meters.Other honorable mentions:Python 5 - probably the best heat seeking missile on the planet, you could hit targets behind you by enslaving it to your HMD, you could launch it at targets 360 degrees around your aircraft.Iron Beam - will flip the equation of Israel's economic disadvantage at intercepting Iranian/Hamas rockets and drones.Trophy - the world's first 100% reliable, battle proven APSArrow 3 - world's most advanced exo-atmospheric interceptor with around 3000km range, can be used as an anti-satellite missile.ELM-2080 Block C - One of the world's most powerful AESA radars with 900km range, so powerful it could be used as a directed energy weapon, capable of sending radar pulses onto missiles and fry off their electronics.David's Sling/Stunner interceptor/SkyCeptor - Without a doubt the most advanced SAM system today, also named as the PAAC-4 (Patriot Advanced Affordable Capability), this missile has 300 kilometers of range, kinetic kill, Mach 8 terminal velocity, AESA active radar guidance and a bunch of other advanced featuresHere come the haters that will say it's all western technology, to you I say, cope