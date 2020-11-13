Shahzaz ud din
Top 6 Exporters of Pakistan
Rankings may vary year to year, but we have identified Pakistan’s Top Six Exporters and explained what they all do and surprisingly all are in the textile field!
Magazine Desk
-
February 2, 2021
Mian Umer Mansha
CEO Nishat Textile Mills
Nishat Mills Limited is Pakistan’s most modern and largest vertically integrated textile company, established in 1951, under the umbrella of the Nishat Group. The Group was founded by Pakistani business magnate Mian Muhammad Yahya Mansha. The company has modern textile dyeing, processing units, along with stitching units for home textiles and garments.
The company’s diverse products include spinning facilities, weaving and processing. Additionally, other products include home textiles (quilt covers, table linen, curtains, cushions, etc.), garment (denim, with clients including GAP, Zara, Next, New Look), bath division (towels, robes, etc.), and Nishat Linen (the well-known fashion retail chain). The company’s total exports for the FY19 were $353 million.
Shahzad Asghar Ali
CEO Style Textiles
Style Textile Private Limited is not just Pakistan’s, but one of the world’s leading textile and apparel producers. It was founded in 1992 in Lahore, Pakistan. In less than 30 years, with the help of state-of-the-art technology and world-class knowledge, the company clientele consists of the world’s most prestigious apparel companies including Adidas, Zara, Reebok, Nike, GAP, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, etc.
Their products and facilities include manufacturing of knitted fabrics such as jersey, pique, ribs, interlock, thermals, fleece, plaited fabrics, as well as world-class printing, embroidery, washing and dyeing facilities. The company maintains strict standards and protocols, uses the newest technology and has dedicated resources for research and development. In the FY19 alone, the company managed to export goods worth $294 million.
Read more: Pakistan’s Exports – Unexpected surge amidst new opportunities
Omer Ahmed
CEO Artistic Milliners
Artistic Milliners is a vertically integrated, and one of Pakistan’s leading denim manufacturing companies. It was established in 1949 in Karachi, Sindh, and started exporting by 1968. The company’s garment factory with its modern infrastructure and technological innovation, was Pakistan’s first LEED certified garment factory.
The Artistic Milliner’s lab Denim Research and Innovation Center, set up in Dubai, UAE, is active in ensuring the company stays in touch with changing technology and markets. The company’s garment facility is equipped with the most advanced automated machines, and functions capable of producing a variety of fashion garments.
Its Green Unit consumes 31% less energy, 50% less water and diverts 95% of waste away from landfills compared to a conventional building. On the revenue side, the company is one of Pakistan’s top denim exporter. In the FY19, the company had exports worth $248 million.
Read more: Breaking Out of the Textile Economy – Pakistan’s Industrial Policy for the Next Decade
Navid Fazil
CEO Interloop Limited
Interloop Limited is a textile manufacturing business-to-business company established in 1992 in Faisalabad, Punjab. With its global presence in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China, USA, France, etc., the company has around $300 million annual company turnover. It was founded by two brothers Musadaq Zulqarnain and Navid Fazil, along with Tariq Rashid. Zulqarnain is a Pakistani billionaire and also Chairman Interloop Limited.
The company is one of the world’s largest hosiery manufacturers, with vertically integrated plants with state-of-the-art spinning, yarn dyeing, knitting and finishing facilities. The company’s clientele includes leading apparel brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, etc., and has retail partnerships with Target, Amazon, JC Penney, UNIQLO, Tesco, etc. Their products include yarns, hosiery, denim, seamless activewear and knitwear. In the FY19, the company made exports of socks, denim and other products worth $238 million.
Read more: Titans of Pakistani Business
Shahid Soorty
CEO Soorty Enterprises
Soorty Enterprises is Pakistan’s forefront denim fabric and jeans company which began as a shop in the early 1980s and first exported its products in 1983. The company puts particular emphasis on quality, cost and delivery of its products. Under the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Shahid Soorty, the company put up one of Pakistan’s most complex laundries for denim wet processing, providing Soorty with a sustainable and competitive advantage in this field.
The company has a global presence in countries such as Bangladesh, Netherlands and Turkey. The company’s partners include the world’s leading apparel brands including but not limited to H&M, Bershka, Mango, Pull and Bear, JC Penney, etc. The garment factory is LEED Certified, and divisions include spinning, denim, garments and laundry. With state-of-the-art machinery and decades of presence in the industry, the company brings in foreign revenues with their exports. In FY19, the company exported products worth $248 million.
Read more: Adopting Export-led Strategy for Sustainable Growth
Shahid Nazir
CEO Masood Textile Mills
Masood Textile Mills (commonly known as MTM), one of Pakistan’s largest knit-wear manufacturer and exporter, is a vertically integrated textile manufacturing company established in the textile city of Faisalabad, in 1984. The company has in-house yarn, knitting, fabric dyeing, processing, laundry and apparel manufacturing facilities and its four divisions include spinning, knitting, processing and apparel.
The company produces around 350,000 pieces of garments per day, and its fabric production is 120,000 kg per day. Mr. Shahid Nazir Ahmad is the CEO of the company, and its goal is “Globalizing Apparel”. In 2010-11 MTM received the Best export and hosiery status by the President of Pakistan. The company’s client base includes Macy’s, Kappa, Pepe Jeans, Adidas, Van Heusen, Mango, etc. In the FY19, the company brought in $219 million due to their exports.
