TOP 5 CHINA LIES that all haters believe

Nov 4, 2011
In the US, domestic politics and disagreements melt away as Democrats and Republicans alike throw down their arms and unite over their mutual disdain for China. In the UK, politicians desperate to become the next PM lay out the attacks they promise to level against China, if only members of the elite will chuck them a pitiful vote.

On Twitter, fake news about China is allowed to spread like wildfire, and Chinese reporters trying to debunk those lies have their blue wings clipped. Basically, being a China hater in 2022 is for the lazy: you’ll be fed manageable talking points on all mainstream media, you’re not going to get called a liar since Chinese is "super hard" and no one’s going to fact check you, and despite clearly showing the signs, you won’t be called a racist.

But there’s one thing that all China haters share, whether they’re politicians, media hacks, or ordinary citizens: they all show a total lack of knowledge about the world’s most populous nation, they all see China in black and white and without a shred of nuance, and they are all easily swayed by the most rudimentary lies.
 

