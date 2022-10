Top 48 air forces in 2019 (based on aircraft quality and quantity)

Turkish Airforce spent $3,9 billion for CCIP modernization of 163 F-16C/D ( block52 standards )AN/APG-68(V)9 RadarLink-16 SystemSelf-Protection Electronic Warfare Suite (SPEWS II)Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS)AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggles (NVG)Modular Mission ComputerAdvanced interrogator/transponderIntegrated precision navigationLCD Color MFDsImproved AVTR SystemASELPOD Targeting Pod-- AGM-88 HARM Anti radiation Missile ( 150km )-- AGM-84 SLAM-ER Cruise Missile ( 280 km )-- SOM Cruise Missile ( 300 km )-- AIM-9X Sidewinder Air to Air Missile ( 26 km )-- AIM-120C7 Air to Air Missile ( 120 km )Turkish F-16 pilots use JHMCS helmet displays targeting information on the helmet visor to allow pilots to lock-on and attack air-to-air (JHMCS+AIM-9X) .......the systems gives flight crew members the ability to rapidly acquire and designate a target simply by looking at it29 F-16C/D block50+ Fighter Jets entered into service between 2011 and 2012and SPEWS-II is an advanced, internally mounted self protection system specifically designed for 57 of F-16C Block 50 Fighter JetsAselsan has started deliveries of 60 SPEWS-II to the Turkish Airforce-- Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)-- Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Suite-- Deceptive RF jamming-- Intelligent control of chaff/ flare dispenser systemsand Aselsan IFF Mod5/S long range (friend or foe) Identification System ( only 4 countries in NATO and 7 countries in the World )-- Long range operability ( 250 nm / 463 km )-- Lethal interrogation capabilityLong Range IFF Mod 5/S interrogator4 Boeing E7T AEWC rules the skyKEMENT tactical data link terminals will be available in many applications and platforms that require electronic warfare protected , high speed tactical data communication from a long distanceIt will add Midcourse guidance and two way communication capability for missilesand 100 F-35A to replace F-4 TERMINATOR fleet will make Turkish Airforce more stronger