Top 4 to Qualify for Semi-Finals for Cricket WorldCup 2019 in England & Wales



Qualification scenarios:

How can Pakistan reach World Cup semi-finals?

3 Hours Ago

Ok, Divine intervention, please don’t let England win more than one match?!

Bangladesh, please don’t win against Pakistan?

Sri Lanka, you need to lose one

(Not really concerned with) West Indies

Smooth sailing for NZ, India, Australia