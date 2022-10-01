What's new

Top 4 powers in Europe today

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
24,919
-58
12,040
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1. Russia. Where Zhukov is from. Population 150 million.


2. EU (mainly France + Germany). Where Napoleon and Hitler are from. Population 149 million (France + Germany).


3. UK. Where King Arthur is from. Population 66 million.


4. Ukraine. The powerful Kievan Rus. Population 37 million.









@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin @1ndy @Battlion25 @dBSPL @PakAlp @Path-Finder @Meengla @VCheng @Piotr @ziaulislam @SecularNationalist @K_Bin_W @_Nabil_
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,606
6
10,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
1. Russia. Where Zhukov is from. Population 150 million.


2. EU (mainly France + Germany). Where Napoleon and Hitler are from. Population 149 million (France + Germany).


3. UK. Where King Arthur is from. Population 66 million.


4. Ukraine. The powerful Kievan Rus. Population 37 million.









@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin @1ndy @Battlion25 @dBSPL @PakAlp @Path-Finder @Meengla @VCheng @Piotr @ziaulislam @SecularNationalist @K_Bin_W @_Nabil_
Click to expand...
UK's example shows the power of strong institutions - among all 4 UK was by far the most dominant power historically

But individually Napoleon, Hitler, zukhov were millitarilly more successful than probably any British general/king

Show's how Nation's with strong institutions not strong individual leaders are better off in the long run
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
New Cold War in Europe: China + Russia + Iran versus America + Britain + Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
77
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
European powers and their Ancient China analogues of the Warring States period
Replies
1
Views
75
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
For the first time in history, Russia's population tops 150 million!
Replies
0
Views
87
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Europeans learn from the Mongols. Rocket artillery.
Replies
0
Views
45
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Updated map of Russia and Ukraine (although some part of Russia are currently temporarily occupied by Ukraine)
Replies
0
Views
68
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom