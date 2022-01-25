What's new

Top 20 Plugin Vehicles in China for 2021 [Wuling Mini #1, Tesla Model Y #2, Tesla Model 3 #3]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,116
24
18,181
Country
United States
Location
United States
cleantechnica.com

Plugin Electric Vehicles Get 21% Share of Auto Market in Another Record Month in China

Half a million plugin electric vehicle sales! In one month! Plugin vehicles in China once again ended the year with a record month, growing by 125% year over year (YoY) in the last month of
cleantechnica.com cleantechnica.com

1920px-%E4%BA%94%E8%8F%B1%E5%AE%8F%E5%85%89mini_EV_9733_1.jpg

#1 Wuling HongGuang Mini EV

Top-20-electric-vehicles-in-China-January-December-2021-CleanTechnica.png


Looking at the 2021 ranking, the Wuling Mini EV is the 2021 Best Seller, with over 200,000 units over the runner-up, the Tesla Model Y. The Tesla crossover surpassed its older brother Model 3 in the last stages of the 2021 race, putting two Teslas on the podium.

But BYD also had reasons to open the champagne, because the #4 BYD Qin Plus PHEV took the Best Selling PHEV prize home, and if we were to add both the PHEV and BEV versions together, the midsizer would actually be 3rd in the table. Its 168,000 units would be more than enough to beat the Tesla Model 3, and would almost steal the silver medal from the Tesla Model Y. The BYD Han EV was #6, with some 87,000 registrations, and adding the PHEV version to the tally, the big BYD would have enough units to beat the #5 Li Xiang One and become the full size category best seller, which had some 108,000 units. Yes, full size plugins are already scoring 6-digit scores on a yearly basis. Hear that, Mercedes? That EQE needs to be sold by the boatloads if the German model wants to remain king of this category.

Still on the topic of BYD, the Shenzhen automaker had three other models in the table, with the Qin Plus EV in #14, the Tang PHEV in #18, and the compact Yuan EV joining the table in #20 in the last stage of the race. That makes 6 BYDs in the top 20!



Elsewhere, Great Wall’s Ora Black Cat was up to #11, while the bigger Good Cat also ended on a positive note, rising to #15. XPeng’s P7 climbed to #12.

Finally, the Volkswagen ID.4 ended the year climbing to #17, and one wonders where the German crossover will be a year from now. Top 10? Top 5?


1920px-2020_Tesla_Model_Y%2C_front_8.1.20.jpg

#2 Tesla Model Y



2560px-2019_Tesla_Model_3_Performance_AWD_Front.jpg

#3 Tesla Model 3
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec - China Passenger Car Association
2
Replies
19
Views
917
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tai Hai Chen
China: BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 50,000 In July 2021
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model 3 Dominates in Taiwan in November with 90% EV Market Share
Replies
0
Views
176
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Tesla maintains pace in China with 33,155 Model 3 and Model Y sold in June
2
Replies
23
Views
826
Kai Liu
Kai Liu
F-22Raptor
Tesla Model Y Standard Range is a hit in China
Replies
2
Views
184
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom