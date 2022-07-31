What's new

Top 20 most modern cities in China, you have never seen before！Top 20 Chinese Cities Skylines 2022！

To be perfectly honest, I am not a big fan of these mega skyscrapers. They're energy inefficient and waste a lot of water. Please they make cities look generic.
 
China's population is too large, and the mountains, uninhabited areas, deserts, plateaus, and alpine regions are not suitable for human habitation. The remaining land needs to be developed for industry, agriculture, and aquaculture. ecology. . . . You can't live in several-story buildings and villas in urban construction. There is only so much land, so building high-rise buildings also saves land.
 

