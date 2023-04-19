What's new

Top 20 Countries With the Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
2,078
-2
2,597
Country
United States
Location
United States
top-20-countries-with-the-most-ultra-wealthy-.jpg

Top 20 Countries With the Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals​

New data from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report shows that there was an “explosion of wealth” last year.

The global population of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) grew by 46,000 to a record of 218,200. The report notes that UHNWIs benefited from a surge in the value of financial assets last year.

The majority of ultra-wealthy individuals already reside in the United States, but 2021 saw a staggering increase of 30,470 people bring added to this exclusive ultra-wealthy category in the country.

China and India will likely see their ultra-wealthy populations increase dramatically, but still have a long way to go before catching up to the United States.

The biggest increases, aside from the U.S., were China (5,200), Germany (1,750), Canada (1,610), and Australia (1,350).

Decreases in UHNWI populations were more rare, but did occur in a few cases. United Kingdom (-1,130), Turkey (-330), and Hong Kong SAR (-130) saw the biggest drops.

www.visualcapitalist.com

Top 20 Countries With the Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals

Developing countries are creating wealth like never before, but the majority of the world's ultra-wealthy people still live in the United States.
www.visualcapitalist.com www.visualcapitalist.com

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

@beijingwalker
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Hong Kong top Asian city for ultra-wealthy individuals, Beijing snatches second spot from Singapore, Altrata study shows
Replies
7
Views
460
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
W
Exodus of wealthy Chinese accelerates with end of 'zero-COVID'
Replies
3
Views
263
Ahmadbhutta01
A
Get Ya Wig Split
Ranked: The World’s 25 Richest Countries by GDP per Capita
Replies
2
Views
19
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Viet
Centi-millionaires are heading to UAE, India, Vietnam, other Asian countries
Replies
2
Views
342
tower9
T
E
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
Replies
4
Views
468
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom