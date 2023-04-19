Top 20 Countries With the Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals​

Developing countries are creating wealth like never before, but the majority of the world's ultra-wealthy people still live in the United States.

New data from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report shows that there was an “explosion of wealth” last year.The global population of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) grew by 46,000 to a record of 218,200. The report notes that UHNWIs benefited from a surge in the value of financial assets last year.The majority of ultra-wealthy individuals already reside in the United States, but 2021 saw a staggering increase of 30,470 people bring added to this exclusive ultra-wealthy category in the country.China and India will likely see their ultra-wealthy populations increase dramatically, but still have a long way to go before catching up to the United States.The biggest increases, aside from the U.S., were China (5,200), Germany (1,750), Canada (1,610), and Australia (1,350).Decreases in UHNWI populations were more rare, but did occur in a few cases. United Kingdom (-1,130), Turkey (-330), and Hong Kong SAR (-130) saw the biggest drops.