Top 20 cities in the world with the most surveillance

Taiyuan, China – 465,255 cameras for 3,891,127 people = 119.57 cameras per 1,000 people Wuxi, China – 300,000 cameras for 3,256,020 people = 92.14 cameras per 1,000 people London, England (UK) – 627,727 cameras for 9,304,016 people = 67.47 cameras per 1,000 people Changsha, China – 260,000 cameras for 4,577,723 people = 56.80 cameras per 1,000 people Beijing, China – 1,150,000 cameras for 20,462,610 people = 56.20 cameras per 1,000 people Hangzhou, China – 400,000 cameras for 7,642,147 people = 52.34 cameras per 1,000 people Kunming, China – 200,000 cameras for 4,443,186 people = 45.01 cameras per 1,000 people Qingdao, China – 250,000 cameras for 5,619,977 people = 44.48 cameras per 1,000 people Xiamen, China – 150,000 cameras for 3,720,141 people = 40.32 cameras per 1,000 people Harbin, China – 250,000 cameras for 6,387,195 people = 39.14 cameras per 1,000 people Suzhou, China – 270,000 cameras for 7,069,992 people = 38.19 cameras per 1,000 people Shanghai, China – 1,000,000 cameras for 27,058,480 people = 39.96 cameras per 1,000 people Urumqi, China – 160,000 cameras for 4,368,865 people = 36.62 cameras per 1,000 people Chengdu, China – 310,000 cameras for 9,135,768 people = 33.93 cameras per 1,000 people Shenzhen, China – 400,000 cameras for 12,356,820 people = 32.37 cameras per 1,000 people Hyderabad, India – 300,000 cameras for 10,004,144 people = 29.99 cameras per 1,000 people Ji’nan, China – 160,000 cameras for 5,360,185 people = 29.85 cameras per 1,000 people Shenyang, China – 200,000 cameras for 7,220,104 people = 27.70 cameras per 1,000 people Hefei, China – 113,795 cameras for 4,241,514 people = 26.83 cameras per 1,000 people Tianjin, China – 350,000 cameras for 13,589,078 people = 25.76 cameras per 1,000 people



