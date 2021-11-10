Top 20 ASIA'S BIGGEST ECONOMY in 2025 | ASIA 2025 Projected GDP

This is coming from latest IMF projection in December 2021, so it is a latest projection coming from that respected international financial institution. 4-5 years economic growth projection in my opinion can still be used as something that tend to happen with higher degree of probability compared to 10 years economic projection.I will try to update this thread to see whether actual performance really match with that December 2021 projection or not. Unpredictable future economic situation still persist until Today as we are currently facing challenging situation with Covid 19 pandemic and high commodities price that will likely effect the economic growth in the spans of 5 years to come, particularly due to new Covid 19 variants that keep continuing to pop up and the world economic transition into renewable energy causes energy and commodities price to increase with a good chance to remain high for long period of time.