  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Top 2 fighter bombers in the world. UAC Su-34 and LM F-35. Rate in poll.

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 23, 2018 at 7:34 PM.

which you prefer

  1. Su-34

    4 vote(s)
    57.1%

  2. F-35

    3 vote(s)
    42.9%
  1. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:34 PM #1
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,705
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,286 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Su-34 developed from Su-27. Before it was called Su-27 IB (IB means fighter bomber). Replaces Su-24 and Tu-22 and Su-25. Armored cockpit. First flight 1990. Then Russia dirt poor until Putin revived Russia. Entered service 2014. Has PESA, Platan EOTS, digital FBW, RAM, rear warning radar. Top speed Mach 1.8. 2 seats 2 engines. Can carry R-77 and R-73 for self defense.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sukhoi_Su-34



    F-35. Joint Strike Fighter program jointly developed by a dozen or so countries. First flight 2006. Entered service 2015. Replaces AV-8 B and F-18 A / B / C / D and F-16 C and A-10. Top speed Mach 1.6 to 1.8. Has AESA, DSI, EOTS, DAS, RAM, digital FBW. 1 seat 1 engine. Can carry AIM-120 and AIM-9 for self protection.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_F-35_Lightning_II

     
    Last edited: Aug 23, 2018 at 8:14 PM
  2. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:39 PM #2
  3. Aug 23, 2018 at 8:08 PM #3
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,113
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,848 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    I think F-35 is more advanced but it comes with strings attached and has builtin kill switches. In addition. it is too expensive and its main camouflage (stealth) is not going to last long since already there are technologies that can detect it and those will get better and better in future and since it is relatively slow compared to its competition so without stealth is is not a worthy platform. For these reasons.. I rate Su-34 higher than F-35.
     
  4. Aug 23, 2018 at 8:10 PM #4
    Su-34 has RAM also. However it is bigger so has larger RCS.
     
  5. Aug 23, 2018 at 8:25 PM #5
    My-Analogous

    My-Analogous SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,800
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +2 / 4,248 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    F35 is multirole not a bomber. When we say that then it may have some plus or minus because of role. SU34 is design for bomber and its role is define for that only, To me SU34
     
  6. Aug 23, 2018 at 8:30 PM #6
    Bomber don't need Stealth because it come after all aerial war is over and enemy don't have any major threat in the air. It is already is in comfort zone so that they can destroy land target and clear the ground for army (which is layer 3 of attacking format)
     
  7. Aug 23, 2018 at 8:37 PM #7
    500

    500 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,710
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2010
    Ratings:
    +44 / 17,256 / -4
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    1) F-35
    2) F-15SA
    3) F-18E
    4) Rafale
    5) Eurofighter
    6) F-16E
    7) Su-34
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Aug 23, 2018 at 9:09 PM #8
    F-35 is Joint Strike Fighter. It is primary role bomber, secondary role fighter, same as Su-34. It had F-22's TVC and super cruise deleted and added internal EOTS which adds weight which multi role jets don't have.
     
