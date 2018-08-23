Top 2 fighter bombers in the world. UAC Su-34 and LM F-35. Rate in poll.

I think F-35 is more advanced but it comes with strings attached and has builtin kill switches. In addition. it is too expensive and its main camouflage (stealth) is not going to last long since already there are technologies that can detect it and those will get better and better in future and since it is relatively slow compared to its competition so without stealth is is not a worthy platform. For these reasons.. I rate Su-34 higher than F-35.

