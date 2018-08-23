Top 2 fighter bombers in the world. UAC Su-34 and LM F-35. Rate in poll.

Su-34 developed from Su-27. Before it was called Su-27 IB (IB means fighter bomber). Replaces Su-24 and Tu-22 and Su-25. Armored cockpit. First flight 1990. Then Russia dirt poor until Putin revived Russia. Entered service 2014. Has PESA, Platan EOTS, digital FBW, RAM, rear warning radar. Top speed Mach 1.8. 2 seats 2 engines. Can carry R-77 and R-73 for self defense. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sukhoi_Su-34 F-35. Joint Strike Fighter program jointly developed by a dozen or so countries. First flight 2006. Entered service 2015. Replaces AV-8 B and F-18 A / B / C / D and F-16 C and A-10. Top speed Mach 1.6 to 1.8. Has AESA, DSI, EOTS, DAS, RAM, digital FBW. 1 seat 1 engine. Can carry AIM-120 and AIM-9 for self protection. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_F-35_Lightning_II