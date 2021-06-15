TOP 15 NEV models in China by May retail sales

Tesla now has 2 of the 3 top spots. BYD Han tanking.The Hongguang MINIEV sold more vehicles than other models, including Tesla’s two local-made vehicles, in China last month, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.As the most popular new energy vehicle (NEV) model in May, the Hongguang MINIEV’s monthly retail sales outnumbered the combined sales of the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y. Last month, the American automaker also shipped 11,527 locally-made new vehicles to foreign markets.Only two models on the TOP 15 NEV model list by monthly sales were from foreign brands, the rest were all from local brands, with three from BYD and six from electric vehicle startups, among which the XPeng P7 had a year-on-year increase of 1877%.On the list by the cumulative retail sales in the first five months of this year, the Hongguan MINIEV remained the best seller. And all models on the list had a retail volume of over 10,000 units.BYD still had three models on the list, but one of them is the BYD DM, not the BYD e2 on the monthly list. Two NIO models were on the Jan.- May list, the ES6 and the EC6, but only the ES6 was on the monthly list.The Benben EV, based on the petrol-powered Changan Benben, were the fourth most popular NEV model in May and its year-to-date retail sales surpassed those of the Li ONE, the XPeng P7 and the ES6.The overall retail sales of China’s new energy passenger vehicle segment increased by 177.2% year on year and 7.4% month on month to 196,000 units last month. The cumulative retail sales of the first five months reached 776,000 units, suring 235.7% year on year.