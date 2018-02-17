Top 10 Politicians during the COVID-19 Pandemic

With the ensuing pandemic of Covid-19 around the world, we look at some of the politics that have worked hard to overcome the effects of the virus to their citizens.



1. Imran Khan, current Prime Minister of Pakistan



The former Pakistani cricketer turned politician to now the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has made a mark on the youth of the country. He recently launched a relief fund for those who were made jobless due to the current pandemic.



2. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman for New York, USA



Alexandria has been a very strong voice for the minorities and disadvantaged. She has been pushing for more financial support to those in disadvantaged communities especially in poor areas where working from home is not an option.



3. Jacinda Ardern, current Prime Minister of New Zealand



The New Zealand Prime Minster imposed a successful strict lockdown. With very low positive cases she is looking to now lift restrictions. She is currently considering introducing a 4 day working week to help the country’s health and economy after the crisis.



4. Sanna Marin, current Prime Minister of Finland



Sanna Marin is the youngest female state leader and Finland’s youngest Prime Minister. Sanna Marin declared a state of emergency and put out a list of measures to slow the spread, including a €15 billion support package to aid businesses and individuals suffering from the economic slowdown. In addition to this, Sanna Marin has made efforts to reach people that can’t be reached via traditional media and communication. This initiative enlists the help of Finland’s social media influencers who are sharing reliable information on the pandemic to the masses.



5. Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman for Minnessota, USA



Ilhan has recently rolled out a bill in the USA to cancel rent and mortgage payments during the Coronavirus crisis. Her act is currently helping millions who are struggling with payments.



6. Justin Trudeau, current Prime Minister of Canada



Justin proposed the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, which would provide support to students and new graduates who can’t work and are worried about basic living expenses.



7. Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development



The Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development has been leading the mission to help Pakistanis who are stuck overseas. He worked toward getting flights to ensure the repatriation of all those people who wanted to come back to Pakistan.



8. Leo Varadkar, former Prime Minister of Ireland



The Irish Prime Minster has recently re-registered himself as a doctor to help out during the outbreak. He has been helping out in phone assessments, helping the health care services in any way he can.



9. Jagmeet Singh, Canadian Member of Parliament



Jagmeet has been pushing for more transparency on the governmental financial support that is given to workers to make sure it is going to directly to them.



10. Fawzia Zainal, Bahraini, elected first woman speaker of Bahraini



Fawzia Zainal is the first woman to lead Bahrain’s government, elected as speaker of the Council of Representatives. Fawzia Zainal, along with other legislators, presented a proposal concerned with education during this pandemic. The bill is aimed at controlling quality of remote education, meeting academic and technical requirements as well as guaranteeing students’ rights and providing the necessary infrastructures for distance learning.

