Wiki Loves Earth, an annual worldwide photography competition organised by Wikimedia, has shortlisted ten best Pakistan photographs from a pool of 8,500 entries.Over 7,600 individuals from 32 countries are participating in the contest. With 1,250 participants, Pakistan boasts the highest participant tally. Around 90,000 photos were submitted in connection with the contest over May altogether.Wikimedia organises the competition every year to promote protected areas across participating countries. Pakistan emerged victorious in the contest’s 2015 incineration with a picture of Skardu Shangrila Resort securing top spot.Arang Kel. PHOTO: ABBAS ALILower Kachura Lake. PHOTO: MONIBABA68Karambar Lake. PHOTO: SHER ALI SAAFIKarambar Lake. PHOTO: SHER ALI SAAFIHunza. PHOTO: NASR REHMANKachura Lake. PHOTO: UZAIR889Jahaz Banda. PHOTO: FAISAL AASHIQAstore. PHOTO: MAZHAR NAZIRNanga Parbat. PHOTO: MIMALKERAHunza. PHOTO: SHAHBAZ ASLAM