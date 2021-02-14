Top 10 most visited cities pre-covid19 - sourced by Mastercard (2019)

What's new

Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,484
-5
1,474
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Here are the top 10 cities and sad thinking now that the lockdown has been in place since 2020 January and still going in many places we are almost heading towards 2 years with Covid19 restrictions.

Mastercard didn't release new numbers during covid19 and if they did it would be chaotic number but This is the numbers from the previous year pre-covid



The Global Top 10 Destination Cities in 2019
2018 International Overnight VisitorsGrowth Forecast for 2019Average Length of StayAverage Spend Per Day (USD)
Bangkok22.78 million3.34%4.8 nights$184
Paris19.10 million2.24%2.5 nights$296
London19.09 million3.47%5.8 nights$148
Dubai15.93 million1.68%3.5 nights$553
Singapore14.67 million4.0%4.2 nights$272
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia13.79 million9.87%5.7 nights$142
New York13.60 million2.94%7.9 nights$152
Istanbul13.40 million8.14%5.8 nights$106
Tokyo12.93 million10.02%5.4 nights$196
Antalya, Turkey12.41 million8.14%14.0 nights$44
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
218
0
198
Country
United States
Location
United States
I have visited most of the European cities but I don't get why London is on this list and don't get me wrong London is a fine city but just random city at best.

I would have understood if people visited places like Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Milano, Paris, Munich, Geneva etc etc but London? It is one of the most random'est cities.

Two Underrated cities in Europe that deserve love is Prague and Stockholm
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,943
15
18,691
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
I have visited most of European cities but I don't get why London is on this list and don't get me wrong London is a fine city but just random city at best.

I would have understood if people visited places like Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Milano, Paris, Munich, Geneva etc etc but London? It is one of the most random'est cities
Unique tourist destination because of the Queen. I wouldn't underestimate how much revenue the royal family draws in.
Even I sometimes stand in awe at her awesomeness and throw money at her, and I just live up the road.
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
218
0
198
Country
United States
Location
United States
masterchief_mirza said:
Unique tourist destination because of the Queen. I wouldn't underestimate how much revenue the royal family draws in.
Even I sometimes stand in awe at her awesomeness and throw money at her, and I just live up the road.
Wait what? How is the queen drawing in tourists this doesn't make sense. I didn't even see the Queen or heard anything about her when I visited. I saw the Big Ben and the big buses plus the houses and infrastructure looked 1800-ish
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,943
15
18,691
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Wait what? How is the queen drawing in tourists this doesn't make sense. I didn't even see the Queen or heard anything about her when I visited. I saw the Big Ben and the big buses plus the houses and infrastructure looked 1800-ish
Dude. The Americans, Chinese and Japanese fawn over the Queen, Windsor, Buckingham Palace and Tower of London. The bucks come from these guys' pockets.

And to be fair, Queen Liz does a great job keeping up appearances and projecting this grandiose stature. The British monarchy is THE monarchy.

My concern is why is Bangkok top of this list? Dare I even ask?
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
218
0
198
Country
United States
Location
United States
masterchief_mirza said:
Dude. The Americans, Chinese and Japanese fawn over the Queen, Windsor, Buckingham Palace and Tower of London. The bucks come from these guys' pockets.

And to be fair, Queen Liz does a great job keeping up appearances and projecting this grandiose stature. The British monarchy is THE monarchy.

My concern is why is Bangkok top of this list? Dare I even ask?
Bangkok sits high for unfortunate reasons even to extreme to talk about according to the forum rules. We will jump over that topic for today cause if I give you detailed insight I will automatically get warned and banned. :lol: Lets just shorten it to ''humanity's unlimited lust''

I feel as if I have been out of the loop regarding this hype surrounding the queen and people coming from that far to see her. I learned something new today but still I can't verify this
 
