Top 10 most visited cities pre-covid19 - sourced by Mastercard (2019)

masterchief_mirza said: Dude. The Americans, Chinese and Japanese fawn over the Queen, Windsor, Buckingham Palace and Tower of London. The bucks come from these guys' pockets.



And to be fair, Queen Liz does a great job keeping up appearances and projecting this grandiose stature. The British monarchy is THE monarchy.



My concern is why is Bangkok top of this list? Dare I even ask? Click to expand...

Bangkok sits high for unfortunate reasons even to extreme to talk about according to the forum rules. We will jump over that topic for today cause if I give you detailed insight I will automatically get warned and banned.Lets just shorten it to ''humanity's unlimited lust''I feel as if I have been out of the loop regarding this hype surrounding the queen and people coming from that far to see her. I learned something new today but still I can't verify this