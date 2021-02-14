Top 10 most visited cities pre-covid19 - sourced by Mastercard (2019)

Titanium100
Here are the top 10 cities and sad thinking now that the lockdown has been in place since 2020 January and still going in many places we are almost heading towards 2 years with Covid19 restrictions.
Mastercard didn't release new numbers during covid19 and if they did it would be chaotic number but This is the numbers from the previous year pre-covid
|The Global Top 10 Destination Cities in 2019
|2018 International Overnight Visitors
|Growth Forecast for 2019
|Average Length of Stay
|Average Spend Per Day (USD)
|Bangkok
|22.78 million
|3.34%
|4.8 nights
|$184
|Paris
|19.10 million
|2.24%
|2.5 nights
|$296
|London
|19.09 million
|3.47%
|5.8 nights
|$148
|Dubai
|15.93 million
|1.68%
|3.5 nights
|$553
|Singapore
|14.67 million
|4.0%
|4.2 nights
|$272
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|13.79 million
|9.87%
|5.7 nights
|$142
|New York
|13.60 million
|2.94%
|7.9 nights
|$152
|Istanbul
|13.40 million
|8.14%
|5.8 nights
|$106
|Tokyo
|12.93 million
|10.02%
|5.4 nights
|$196
|Antalya, Turkey
|12.41 million
|8.14%
|14.0 nights
|$44
Last edited: