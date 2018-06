Top 10 Most Powerful Navies in the World



10) Taiwan (Republic of China Navy)







Total personnel: 38,000



Aircraft carriers: 0 | Submarines: 4 | Frigates: 20 | Destroyers: 4 | Corvettes: 1 | Patrol vessels: 51 | Amphibious assault ships: 3 | Mine warfare vessels: 8 |



Taiwan an island nation, been in long conflict with China since the revolution in China. Its rivalry against China put Taiwan in complications. International communities avoid to sell any militarist equipment to Taiwan. That's the reason, now Taiwan has to build its own submarines. At present, it has almost every modern warship except aircraft carrier.

9) Italy (Marina Militare)



Total naval assets: 143



Total personnel: 30,923



Aircraft carriers: 2 | Submarines: 7 | Frigates: 14 | Destroyers: 4 | Corvettes: 4 | Patrol vessels: 10 | Amphibious assault ships: 3 | Mine warfare vessels: 10 |



Italian Navy – formerly called Regia Marina – was established in 1946, right after WW2. Once Regia Marina was 4th largest naval force in the world but lost its glory in WW2. However, its current position is far better than many nations and consider as one of the blue-water navy in the world. Not only it possess leading-edge technology aircraft carrier but also has sophisticated destroyers as well.



8) South Korea (Republic of Korea Navy)

Total naval assets: 170



Total personnel: 70,000



Aircraft carriers: 1 | Submarines: 15 | Frigates: 13 | Destroyers: 12 | Corvettes: 16 | Patrol vessels: 70 | Amphibious assault ships: 1 | Mine warfare vessels: 11 |



Republic of Korea Navy is most powerful and strongest navy in Korean peninsula. After Korean War, both – South and North Korea – started to build better equipped naval vessels to deter aggression between them. As South Korean’s economy grew, it started to build bigger, larger, and better equipped vessels, leaving North Korea’s far behind.



7) India (Indian Navy)

Total naval assets: 295



Total personnel: 67,109



Aircraft carriers: 1 | Submarines: 15 | Frigates: 14 | Destroyers: 11 | Corvettes: 23 | Patrol vessels: 139 | Amphibious assault ships: 1 | Mine warfare vessels: 6 |



In 1612, East India Company created a maritime security force (East India Company’s Marine) to protect British merchants shipping. After 3 years of India’s independence, its navy got the country’s name – Indian Navy. After independence Indian Navy bought naval ships from Russia. Till today India has a large number of made-in-Russia ships, including only aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered submarine INS Chakra. Indian navy is only naval force of South Asia to fall in top 10 navies of the world.



6) France (Marine Nationale)

Total naval assets: 180



Total personnel: 36,331



Aircraft carriers: 1 | Submarines: 10 | Frigates: 11 | Destroyers: 4 | Corvettes: 0 | Patrol vessels: 17 | Amphibious assault ships: 3 | Mine warfare vessels: 18 |



Marine Nationale, also called La Royale, was formed in 1624 is one of the oldest navy in naval history. La Royale played an essential role in establishing French colonial empire. French army has been in war since 387 BC, and the amazing part, fought 168 wars in which 109 won. Such army must has a mighty force to protect its shore – so it has La Royale. 20th century’s technology boom helps La Royale to build well equipped war ships which are one of the best on earth.