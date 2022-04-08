What's new

Top 10 Military projects makes Turkiye unrivaled in the region

There is no other country in the region that can develop all these projects except Turkiye

Greece
Egypt
İsrael
İran
S.Arabia




10 ) AKINCI UCAV

AKINCI is hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UCAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even Warships

thanks to Turkish Defense Industry to arm AKINCI UCAVs with

-- 275 km SOM-J anti ship missile to hit even moving Warships
-- 275 km SOM-B Cruise Missiles to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300
-- 250 km KUZGUN-TJ Missile with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR,TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 150 km CAKIR Cruise Missile with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile to hit even moving targets
-- 65 km GOKDOGAN and 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missiles to hit Attack Helicopters or UCAVs
-- 30 km MAM-T laser guided Bomb to hit even moving targets
-- 12 km UMTAS anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy Tanks


MTOW : 5.500 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat range : 2.000+ km
Payload : 1350 kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet

-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers

9 ) HAVASOJ Airborne Stand Off Jammer

The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar (air defense, early warning, etc )

only a few countries in the world such as the US , Israel , the UK , Russia , Turkey , France


The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft. There is no other system with this quality known in the world
4 HAVA SOJ systems to be built within the scope of the project will be delivered to the Turkish Air Force
8 ) Anti-Ship Missiles ,, Land/Air/Naval based Cruise Missiles

-- 1.000 km GEZGIN strategic Cruise Missile
-- 280 km KARA-ATMACA land based Cruise Missile
-- 275 km SOM air launched Cruise Missile ( anti ship-land attack capability )
-- 250 km ATMACA anti ship Missile
-- 250 km KUZGUN-TJ joint strike Missile with IIR seeker
-- 150 km CAKIR mini Cruise Missile with IIR+RF seeker
-- 150 km TRLG-230 air launched laser guided supersonic Missile
-- 150 km RAMJET powered supersonic anti ship Missile

great fire power to hit enemy targets with point accuracy
KHAN/BORA Ballistic Missile

Turkey has Ballistic missile technology with a range of up to 1,000 km
Some of the foreign capitals falling within that range if a missile is fired from Turkey include Damascus, Baghdad, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Cairo, Athens
TUBITAK-SAGE develops RAMJET and SCRAMJET for supersonic-hypersonic Missiles

RAMJET-- SCRAMJET
to become one of the few countries in the world in liquid fuel ramjet engine and scramjet engine technologies
7 ) ISTIF class Frigate

4 ISTIF class Frigates will enter service between 2023 and 2027

ADVENT Combat Management System
4000 km AESA Radar
ASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface Radar
AKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control Radar
ASELSAN Piri IRST
FERSAH Hull Mounted Sonar
SeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience System
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells VLS

-- 1 x 76 mm Gun
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 250 km )
-- 48/64 x Air Defense Missiles ( HISAR - SIPER )
-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS
-- 6 x Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms

6 ) TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrier

TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capability

TCG ANADOLU is expected to be deployed with TB-3 UCAVs and KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet a first in its kind

TCG ANADOLU ( in service by 2022 )
TCG TRAKYA ( planned )
Aircraft Carrier ( planned )

5 ) STM-500 mini attack Submarine

Our STM500 Submarine, specially designed for shallow waters, capable of being submerged for 30 days and capable of firing 8 heavy torpedoes and guided missiles, will be a force multiplier in MAVI VATAN ( Blue Homeland )

game changer STM-500 Submarine armed with 8 AKYA heavyweight Torpedos
( No platform in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean will be safe once the STM500s are in the inventory )

-- 42 m
-- 550 tons
-- speeds of around 18 knots
-- range 4.500 nm
-- accommodate 18 crew members
-- operate at depths of more than 250 meters for 30 days
-- with a 6-person Special Forces team
-- powered by two diesel generators and Lithium-Ion batteries.

4 ) Low-Medium-High Altitude Air Defense Systems


HISAR-A Low Altitude Air Defense System
HISAR-O / RF Medium Altitude Air Defense System
SIPER High Altitude Air Defense System

to intercept Fighter Jets and Cruise Missiles
Also Turkiye develops Ballistic Missile Defense System




3 ) TF-2000 class Destroyer

First TF-2000 class Destroyer will be in service in 2027

Length : 160 m
Displacement : 7000 tons
Speed : 29 knots

ADVENT Combat Management System
CAFRAD Multi Functional Phased Array Radar ( 450km )
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
Aselsan HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar

64 cells VLS

1 x 127 mm Oto Melara Naval Gun
16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
HISAR-O Air Defense Missile
SIPER long range Air Defense Missile
GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
35mm KORKUT-D CIWS
25 mm Aselsan STAMP
ORKA Lightweight Torpedos

another game changer weapon in the region
2 ) KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet

Baykar KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet will be able to fight against the highest capacity Fighter Jets with specifically given its aggressive maneuvering capability and stealthiness against radars

Endurance : 5 Hours
Combat radius : 500 nm
Service ceiling : 35,000 ft
Cruise speed : supersonic 1,4 mach
Payload : 1.5 Tons

-- AESA radar and next-generation avionics, sensor fusion
-- Internal weapon stations
-- Stealth flight capability
-- The ability to hide from Radars
-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence
-- Turbofan engine

MIUS will be able to perform air to air combat , strategic attack missions, suppression/destruction of air defense systems and missile attack missions

The first flight of a superprototype in 2023
stealth KIZILELMA can detect Rafale , MIG-29M2 , SU-35 , F-15 , F-16 before they detect KIZILELMA and game over in BVR combat

KIZILELMA will have AESA Radar - data link for cooperative engagement capability to use 600 km EIRS early warning AESA Radar and 450 km CAFRAD naval AESA Radar , also 600 km E-7T AEWC to detect F-16 , F-15 , MIG-29M2 ,Rafale or SU-35 and to guide long range air to air missiles on enemy Fighter Jets in BVR combat
1 ) TF-X / MMU air superiority Fighter Jet

Another milestone in the Turkish Air Force’s future capabilities to match with F-35 , F-15 , Rafale , Eurofighter , SU-35 , etc in the region

Roll out : 2023
First flight : 2025
Enter service : 2029

Length: 21 m
Wingspan: 14 m
Height: 6 m
Wing area: 60 m2
Max takeoff weight: 27,215 kg (60,000 lb)
Maximum speed: Mach 1.8
Combat range: 1,100 km
Service ceiling: 17,000 m (55,000 ft)

IRFS (AESA Radar, Electronic Warfare )
Advanced Navigation Features (ICNI)
Integrated Electro-Optical Systems (IEOS)
Infrared Search and Track (IRST)
Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS)
Advanced Cockpit / Human Machine Interface
