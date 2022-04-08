Top 10 Military projects makes Turkiye unrivaled in the region

There is no other country in the region that can develop all these projects except Turkiye
Greece
Egypt
İsrael
İran
S.Arabia
10 ) AKINCI UCAV
AKINCI is hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UCAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even Warships
thanks to Turkish Defense Industry to arm AKINCI UCAVs with
-- 275 km SOM-J anti ship missile to hit even moving Warships
-- 275 km SOM-B Cruise Missiles to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300
-- 250 km KUZGUN-TJ Missile with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR,TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 150 km CAKIR Cruise Missile with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile to hit even moving targets
-- 65 km GOKDOGAN and 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missiles to hit Attack Helicopters or UCAVs
-- 30 km MAM-T laser guided Bomb to hit even moving targets
-- 12 km UMTAS anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy Tanks
MTOW : 5.500 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat range : 2.000+ km
Payload : 1350 kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet
-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers
9 ) HAVASOJ Airborne Stand Off Jammer
The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar (air defense, early warning, etc )
only a few countries in the world such as the US , Israel , the UK , Russia , Turkey , France
The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft. There is no other system with this quality known in the world
4 HAVA SOJ systems to be built within the scope of the project will be delivered to the Turkish Air Force
8 ) Anti-Ship Missiles ,, Land/Air/Naval based Cruise Missiles
-- 1.000 km GEZGIN strategic Cruise Missile
-- 280 km KARA-ATMACA land based Cruise Missile
-- 275 km SOM air launched Cruise Missile ( anti ship-land attack capability )
-- 250 km ATMACA anti ship Missile
-- 250 km KUZGUN-TJ joint strike Missile with IIR seeker
-- 150 km CAKIR mini Cruise Missile with IIR+RF seeker
-- 150 km TRLG-230 air launched laser guided supersonic Missile
-- 150 km RAMJET powered supersonic anti ship Missile
great fire power to hit enemy targets with point accuracy
KHAN/BORA Ballistic Missile
Turkey has Ballistic missile technology with a range of up to 1,000 km
Some of the foreign capitals falling within that range if a missile is fired from Turkey include Damascus, Baghdad, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Cairo, Athens
TUBITAK-SAGE develops RAMJET and SCRAMJET for supersonic-hypersonic Missiles
RAMJET-- SCRAMJET
to become one of the few countries in the world in liquid fuel ramjet engine and scramjet engine technologies
7 ) ISTIF class Frigate
4 ISTIF class Frigates will enter service between 2023 and 2027
ADVENT Combat Management System
4000 km AESA Radar
ASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface Radar
AKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control Radar
ASELSAN Piri IRST
FERSAH Hull Mounted Sonar
SeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience System
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells VLS
-- 1 x 76 mm Gun
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 250 km )
-- 48/64 x Air Defense Missiles ( HISAR - SIPER )
-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS
-- 6 x Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
6 ) TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrier
TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capability
TCG ANADOLU is expected to be deployed with TB-3 UCAVs and KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet a first in its kind
TCG ANADOLU ( in service by 2022 )
TCG TRAKYA ( planned )
Aircraft Carrier ( planned )
5 ) STM-500 mini attack Submarine
Our STM500 Submarine, specially designed for shallow waters, capable of being submerged for 30 days and capable of firing 8 heavy torpedoes and guided missiles, will be a force multiplier in MAVI VATAN ( Blue Homeland )
game changer STM-500 Submarine armed with 8 AKYA heavyweight Torpedos
( No platform in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean will be safe once the STM500s are in the inventory )
-- 42 m
-- 550 tons
-- speeds of around 18 knots
-- range 4.500 nm
-- accommodate 18 crew members
-- operate at depths of more than 250 meters for 30 days
-- with a 6-person Special Forces team
-- powered by two diesel generators and Lithium-Ion batteries.
Greece
Egypt
İsrael
İran
S.Arabia
10 ) AKINCI UCAV
AKINCI is hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UCAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even Warships
thanks to Turkish Defense Industry to arm AKINCI UCAVs with
-- 275 km SOM-J anti ship missile to hit even moving Warships
-- 275 km SOM-B Cruise Missiles to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300
-- 250 km KUZGUN-TJ Missile with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR,TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 150 km CAKIR Cruise Missile with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile to hit even moving targets
-- 65 km GOKDOGAN and 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missiles to hit Attack Helicopters or UCAVs
-- 30 km MAM-T laser guided Bomb to hit even moving targets
-- 12 km UMTAS anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy Tanks
MTOW : 5.500 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat range : 2.000+ km
Payload : 1350 kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet
-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers
9 ) HAVASOJ Airborne Stand Off Jammer
The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar (air defense, early warning, etc )
only a few countries in the world such as the US , Israel , the UK , Russia , Turkey , France
The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft. There is no other system with this quality known in the world
4 HAVA SOJ systems to be built within the scope of the project will be delivered to the Turkish Air Force
8 ) Anti-Ship Missiles ,, Land/Air/Naval based Cruise Missiles
-- 1.000 km GEZGIN strategic Cruise Missile
-- 280 km KARA-ATMACA land based Cruise Missile
-- 275 km SOM air launched Cruise Missile ( anti ship-land attack capability )
-- 250 km ATMACA anti ship Missile
-- 250 km KUZGUN-TJ joint strike Missile with IIR seeker
-- 150 km CAKIR mini Cruise Missile with IIR+RF seeker
-- 150 km TRLG-230 air launched laser guided supersonic Missile
-- 150 km RAMJET powered supersonic anti ship Missile
great fire power to hit enemy targets with point accuracy
KHAN/BORA Ballistic Missile
Turkey has Ballistic missile technology with a range of up to 1,000 km
Some of the foreign capitals falling within that range if a missile is fired from Turkey include Damascus, Baghdad, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Cairo, Athens
TUBITAK-SAGE develops RAMJET and SCRAMJET for supersonic-hypersonic Missiles
RAMJET-- SCRAMJET
to become one of the few countries in the world in liquid fuel ramjet engine and scramjet engine technologies
7 ) ISTIF class Frigate
4 ISTIF class Frigates will enter service between 2023 and 2027
ADVENT Combat Management System
4000 km AESA Radar
ASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface Radar
AKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control Radar
ASELSAN Piri IRST
FERSAH Hull Mounted Sonar
SeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience System
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells VLS
-- 1 x 76 mm Gun
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 250 km )
-- 48/64 x Air Defense Missiles ( HISAR - SIPER )
-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS
-- 6 x Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
6 ) TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrier
TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capability
TCG ANADOLU is expected to be deployed with TB-3 UCAVs and KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet a first in its kind
TCG ANADOLU ( in service by 2022 )
TCG TRAKYA ( planned )
Aircraft Carrier ( planned )
5 ) STM-500 mini attack Submarine
Our STM500 Submarine, specially designed for shallow waters, capable of being submerged for 30 days and capable of firing 8 heavy torpedoes and guided missiles, will be a force multiplier in MAVI VATAN ( Blue Homeland )
game changer STM-500 Submarine armed with 8 AKYA heavyweight Torpedos
( No platform in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean will be safe once the STM500s are in the inventory )
-- 42 m
-- 550 tons
-- speeds of around 18 knots
-- range 4.500 nm
-- accommodate 18 crew members
-- operate at depths of more than 250 meters for 30 days
-- with a 6-person Special Forces team
-- powered by two diesel generators and Lithium-Ion batteries.
Last edited: