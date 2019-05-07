Top 10 Countries With The Fastest-Growing Incomes For Freelancers | Where Does Pakistan Stand And What Is The Future?

The world’s biggest market was followed by the U.K. and Brazil, which witnessed a jump in earnings over the past year, up 59% and 48%, respectively.

U.S 78% U.K 59% Brazil 48% Pakistan 47% Ukraine 36% Philippines 35% India 29% Bangladesh 27% Russia 20% Serbia 19%