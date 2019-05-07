Shahzaz ud din
Top 10 Countries With The Fastest-Growing Incomes For Freelancers | Where Does Pakistan Stand And What Is The Future?
The world’s biggest market was followed by the U.K. and Brazil, which witnessed a jump in earnings over the past year, up 59% and 48%, respectively.
By Kinza Zahra Thursday 12 Nov 2020
2
Share
Technology has made it simpler than ever for people to increase their earnings with profitable side-gigs. According to a new report from the digital payments platform Payoneer, America’s gig economy saw the most significant growth in the last year, with freelancer earnings up 78% annually. The study gathers data from more than 300,000 freelances within Payoneer’s network.
The world’s biggest market was followed by the U.K. and Brazil, which witnessed a jump in earnings over the past year, up 59% and 48%, respectively.
However, Asia recorded the highest regional growth, with incomes up to 138% across four countries. Pakistan observed the biggest increase of 47% in freelancer revenues in 2019. It was followed in the top 10 by the Philippines, India, and Bangladesh.
Here is a list of top 10 countries for freelancers
In the United States, the gig economy attracts professionals of all ages. It tends to tilt toward younger generations in other markets, who are more technically equipped or used to less formal work structures. In Pakistan, freelancers younger than 35 generated 77% of revenues primarily due to improved tech education over recent years.
The report further said, generally, freelancers aged 35 to 44 stand to gain the most from freelance work. That group contributed 32% of global freelance earnings in the past year, despite representing only 23% of freelancers worldwide.
What are your views on this? Share with us in the comments below.
