Top 10 Best Destroyers in the World

No destroyer has more capability than 055 in any aspect, so 055 is undoubtedly the first. No one will object except Indians.



1st, China Type 055,

2nd, Korea Sejong class,

3rd, USA Burke 3,

4th, China 052D,

5th, Japan Atago class,

6th, Japan Kongo class,

7th, Japan Aikizuki class,

8th, China Type 052C,

9th, Britain Type 45,

10th, French Horizon class Click to expand...

Project 15A and P15B Bravo destroyers of Indian Navy carries 16 BrahMos missiles. Thats 48 tons of Anti-ship Firepower. In comparison ships of this size(7500 tons) carry 8 x Harpoons or 8 x Exocet. Thats just 6.2 tons of Anti-ship Firepower. BrahMos is bigger, heavier and WAAAY more capable than Exocet/Harpoon or any similar subsonic missile.It carries 533mm HEAVY Torpedo like the Varunastra Torpedo. It has a much more powerful warhead and a higher range of 40 kms. In comparision, other Destroyers carry 324mm light torpedo tubes. Less firepower and ranges of only around 10 kms. Vishakapatnam Class has accomodation for 2 full armed Helicopters . Many destroyers can accommodate only 1 helicopter. Barak 8 is an excellent missile, but i would have been happy if it had 16-24 additional Barak 8.The design of our warships ensures a fantastic broadside coverage.LRSAM has a higher hit probability than enemy missiles. In terms of protection, our destroyers and frigates are top class. Don't forget the EW capability of the MFstar and the DRDO Shakti EW suite. Now coming to offensive weapons: 16 brahmos is excellent and can effectively sink as much as 12 enemy ships including enemy aircraft carrier. I would have preferred atleast 4 of the newly developed SMART missile (similar to ASROC) to scare and target enemy submarine, but i believe this missile is around 2m longer than Brahmos!!Upcoming stealth guided frigates of Indian Navy(INS Nilgiri):It's actually pretty good, it will be a force multiplier for least numerous destroyer fleet. It features flush deck, 8 brahmos VLUs, 32 barak ers(and 24- 32 VL astra)It has lots of space for upgrade , especially in deck it has more space to add more VLUs , will feature MF-STAR S-band and ltr 25 l band radar and most importantly it will be build using a method called modular integrated construction (MIC) where Ships are built in the shortest time when a series of specific pre-planned modules are assembled like a Lego set. Which is unlike the russian way which is least expensive,needs less skilled labour but take longer to build, while MIC is more expensive , need skilled labour and construction will be faster , and this how western countries and China builds its warships and that's how china pumped out so much warships in this short time.The destroyer class ship has been constructed with indigenous steel DMR 249A.