This is just so Indian: utterly incompetent, disorganized, chaotic, bumbling, stupid, argumentative, and running around like headless chickens.

Too many cooks? 15 committees, dozens of experts behind India’s fumbling Covid response

Multiple committees — some formed at the start of the pandemic, and one predating it — are overseeing India's Covid response on many fronts, from vaccines to medical infra.

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation

National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19

Task force headed by Principal Scientific Adviser

ICMR Covid-19 task force

Empowered groups

Group of ministers

INSACOG

More panels, more delays?