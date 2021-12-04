Tonbo Imaging- An Indian startup Indian army got to know from US Army

Indian Army know About tonbo. Don't get overimpressed by our news channels.



Every procurement is done through tenders,

ask yourself , why Tonbo never won any tenders and Even more important, why Tonbo never cried in front on news channels after loosing?



It's because tonbo doesn't manufacture anything significant parts, but instead it's more of a solution provider by buying stuff from others and integrating it.

And that's why it was never qualified to win a tender. Now it's winning some small parts tenders which r not critical but enhance a soldier efficiency.