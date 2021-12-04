What's new

Tonbo Imaging- An Indian startup Indian army get to know from US Army

Suriya

Jul 23, 2017
About decade ago, US troops were in India for exercises with the Indian Army wherein they displayed their infantry weapons and gear.

They told that the optical gear they use was designed by a Bangalore based company. India was not aware of it.

That company is Tonbo Imaging.

Indian Army rushed to Bangalore to see the company and were awestruck with the cutting edge technology developed by an Indian company.

Recently, Israeli Special Forces have purchased optical gear from Tonbo Imaging.

The obtuse organization .i.e. the Indian Army combined with the stupid Ministry of Defense procurement system puts off Indian startups.

I repeat only private players can make India atmanirbhar in military equipment.



Indian Startup 'TONBO IMAGING' is helping the Indian Army to keep the borders safe from Chinese Intrusions..

1638605577201.png

1638605617144.png






How Tonbo Powered The Surgical Strike? | The StartUp Central

 
That’s a #CRPF QAT Commando!
His accessories: ~FAB modified AK with TONBO thermal imaging sight.

~Helmet hs mounted TONBO Panaromic Night Vision Goggles (120 deg), like the ones used by US Navy seals during the raid in which Osama killed.

1638606678794.png
 
