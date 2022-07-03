Tomorrow, July 4, Luhansk oblast will celebrate its Independence Day

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 22,948
- -54
- Country
-
- Location
-
For the past 8 years, since 2014, Kiev regime troops brutally shelled the civilians of Luhansk oblast, a region of more than 2 million people, with the blessing of the US and the UK. Today, the last Kiev regime soldier was killed or captured in Luhansk oblast. From now on, the people of Luhansk will sleep tight without fear of an artillery shell falling over their head.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo