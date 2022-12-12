What's new

Tom Clancy - Red Storm Rising DCS based re-enactments

I have been reading and re-reading Tom Clancy's Red Strom Rising since early 90s. It's a masterpiece of a novel covering full Sea-Air-Land conflict between Nato & USSR. Always wanted the book to be made into a movie or a TV series but never happend.
Youtube Fixedit has made some awesome DCS based animations that cover a few chapters of the book. Great pieces of work especially "Dance of the Vampires" that details USSR's attack on a US carrier group with Backfire bombers.

Have a look:







 
Gripen9 said:
I have been reading and re-reading Tom Clancy's Red Strom Rising since early 90s. It's a masterpiece of a novel covering full Sea-Air-Land conflict between Nato & USSR. Always wanted the book to be made into a movie or a TV series but never happend.
Youtube Fixedit has made some awesome DCS based animations that cover a few chapters of the book. Great pieces of work especially "Dance of the Vampires" that details USSR's attack on a US carrier group with Backfire bombers.

Have a look:
That book as well as The Hunt for Red October were masterpieces.

There was a computer game made back in the day.

I used to play this for hours on end back in the early 90s.

 

