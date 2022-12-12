Tom Clancy - Red Storm Rising DCS based re-enactments

I have been reading and re-reading Tom Clancy's Red Strom Rising since early 90s. It's a masterpiece of a novel covering full Sea-Air-Land conflict between Nato & USSR. Always wanted the book to be made into a movie or a TV series but never happend.Youtube Fixedit has made some awesome DCS based animations that cover a few chapters of the book. Great pieces of work especially "Dance of the Vampires" that details USSR's attack on a US carrier group with Backfire bombers.Have a look: