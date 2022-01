Tom Brady to retire from NFL after legendary career: report Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion who is one of two quarterbacks to lead two teams to championships, is apparently retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL.

G

O

A

T

Unlike the NBA the up and coming young 25yr old "Kobe Bryant" of the NFL played the elder 43 yr old "Michael Jordan" in the finals last year and lost badly in a beatdown (31-9 his worst NFL point loss ever by a wide margin) nullifying talk of him ever being considered thereatestllime.