Tollywood confidential: inside the world's biggest film city

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, India.

Sets at Ramoji Film City including a pirate ship being constructed for a forthcoming feature.

The Hindi-language output of Bollywood, with its dance routines and catchy soundtracks, is what many outsiders associate with Indian film.

A view over part of Ramoji Film City – which even has a mock-up of the Hollywood sign atop one of the surrounding hills.

A still from the Tollywood blockbuster Baahubali

Tourists pose on part of the Baahubali set at Ramoji Film City.

Hyderabad old and new: the Charminar, top left, is one of the oldest and most famous monuments in the city, and below a modern replica built as part of Hitech City.