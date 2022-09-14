Toll tax exemption for MNAs restored. Only Ghareeb Awam Should Pay the Toll Tax

ISLAMABAD:
The Senate Standing Committee on Communications was told on Monday that the members of the National Assembly have been exempted from toll tax on motorways and highways.
The panel was told that the exemptions for the parliamentarians had been abolished some time ago but now the immunity has been restored.
The Senate Standing Committee on Communications was told on Monday that the members of the National Assembly have been exempted from toll tax on motorways and highways.
The panel was told that the exemptions for the parliamentarians had been abolished some time ago but now the immunity has been restored.