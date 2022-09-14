What's new

Toll tax exemption for MNAs restored. Only Ghareeb Awam Should Pay the Toll Tax

V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
167
0
186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
ISLAMABAD:
The Senate Standing Committee on Communications was told on Monday that the members of the National Assembly have been exempted from toll tax on motorways and highways.

The panel was told that the exemptions for the parliamentarians had been abolished some time ago but now the immunity has been restored.

Click to expand...
A commendable effort. Will help our MNAs reach the needy constituents much quicker and spend the money on them instead of at the toll plazas. It's a shame IK hindered this public service all this time.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

M
Income of foreign lenders taxed
Replies
1
Views
400
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FBR proposes phasing out Rs350b in tax exemptions in mini-budget draft: sources
Replies
0
Views
248
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
313ghazi
No increase in taxes in mini-budget, some exemptions to be withdrawn: Shaukat Tarin
Replies
1
Views
238
TNT
TNT
D
Trick of the trade: How Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation evades paying taxes
Replies
2
Views
214
Wiler87
W
muhammadhafeezmalik
‘Broad agreement’ reached with IMF to end uncertainty
2
Replies
16
Views
719
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom