Toll rates for Bangladesh's largest Padma Bridge fixed
english.news.cn
DHAKA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Tolling rates for Bangladesh's largest under-construction Padma bridge have been finalized.
The Bangladeshi government Tuesday fixed the toll rates of the bridge which is almost set to open to traffic soon.
The Bridges Division under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry here issued a gazette notification in this regard Tuesday.
According to the gazette notification, toll rates will range from 100 takas to over 6,000 takas.
The huge infrastructure project, with the main bridge spanning 6.15 km in length, is undertaken by China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co, Ltd (MBEC). It is the largest and most challenging infrastructure project in Bangladesh's history.
The bridge standing across the Padma River to link the northeastern and southwestern areas of Bangladesh is also a key part of an anticipated trans-Asian railway network.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the main construction work of the bridge in 2015.
The Padma multipurpose bridge is located about 40 km southwest of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.
