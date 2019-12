They didnt hit the street on Article 370.

They didnt hit the street on gross human rights violation in Kashmir.

They didnt hit the street on blinding Kashmiri Children via pellet guns by indian army.

They didnt hit the street on Babri Verdict.

They didnt hit the street on Triple Talaq

They didnt hit the street on daily Lynchings.

They didnt hit the street on "beef muder" by cow vigilante.

Finally they did when their existence is at stake with CAB.

I have no sympathy for Muslims of India, I dont know what other people think here. They deserve this. Today they have realized Jinnah was right.