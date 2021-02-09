Tokyo seeks to build defence cooperation with Dhaka Japan has sought to establish a mechanism for building defence cooperation with Bangladesh, keeping in considerations mostly maritime aspects in the regions of the Indian...

Japan has sought to establish a mechanism for building defence cooperation with Bangladesh, keeping in considerations mostly maritime aspects in the regions of the Indian and Pacific oceans, according to government officials from both sides.Japan has also proposed opening defence wings that will include defence advisers with naval backgrounds at its embassy in Dhaka and at the Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo, they said.‘There are scopes for cooperation on defence and appointment of defence adviser is a part of it,’ Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki told New Age on Thursday on the sidelines of a programme held at the National Press Club in Dhaka.He at the programme said that Japan saw Bangladesh as an important partner regarding the vision of free and open Indo-Pacific, which is the top priority in his country’s foreign policy.Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies president ANM Muniruzzaman believes that there is significance in Japan’s plan for opening defence cooperation in the contexts of the Indo-Pacific Strategy propagated by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, in which Japan is deeply engaged with Australia, India and the United States.‘There are strategic connotations in allowing Japan to build a deep seaport in Matarbari after denying China to build a similar port in Sonadia,’ Muniruzzaman, a retired Major General of Bangladesh Army, told New Age on Saturday.Both Matarbari and Sonadia are situated in south-eastern coastal district Cox’s Bazar that connects South Asia with South East Asia.Japan is pursuing the vision of free and open Indo-Pacific through a coordinated whole-of-government approach considering the Indo-Pacific region as the centre of world vitality involving key sea-lanes and realising that stable development of this region is crucial for the stability of the world, according to the web site of the Ministry of Defence of Japan.Japan has been seeking to leverage defence cooperation and exchange activities for securing the stable use of major sea lanes where there remains a range of security challenges, including rapid military modernisation and intensified military activities in the Indo-Pacific regions, according to the web site.‘Security cooperation is one of the three means for achieving Japan’s defence objectives,’ it says.Defence cooperation generally includes service-to-service exchanges through training, exercises, visits of war ships and contingents, technology cooperation and selling and buying of hardware and software.Japan is the fifth, after the US, Russia, China and India, in the 2021 World Military Strength Ranking, according to globalfirepower.com.Myanmar holds the 38th position while Bangladesh is 45th in the list.Several countries, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the USA operate defence wing at their missions in Dhaka.Bangladesh too operates defence wing, led by officials at the rank Brigadier General of Bangladesh Army drawn from all three armed forces, at missions in Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UK, the USA and the UN headquarters in New York.