Tokyo Olympics: South Korean Broadcaster Apologizes For “Inappropriate” TV Images

A South Korean broadcaster used some strange images and captions during the opening night parade of nations at the Tokyo



Seoul-based Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (



The broadcaster went further, posting reports of the assassination of Haiti’s president as that nation’s athletes entered. It also used a picture of Dracula for Romania and salmon for Norway. It also referred to the US Marshall Islandsas “once a nuclear test site for the United States.”



Great Britain’s entrance into the arena had an image of Queen Elizabeth II, while El Salvador, where cryptocurrency is legal tender, was represented by a bitcoin symbol.



Online users watching the livestream leaped into a feeding frenzy of outrage.



“Inappropriate images and captions were used to introduce some stories,” the network said in a statement. “We apologize to those countries, including Ukraine and our viewers,” it said.



The broadcaster’s gaffe was the second incident involving



Lol people need to relax! It’s a gaffe and intended to be funny most likely. Though I would have used Salo or borscht for Ukraine and perhaps pizza and pasta for Italia.