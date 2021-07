Tokyo Olympics: South Korean Broadcaster Apologizes For “Inappropriate” TV Images

By Bruce Haring July 25, 2021 3:54pmA South Korean broadcaster used some strange images and captions during the opening night parade of nations at the Tokyo Olympics , outraging the online fans of the nations depicted.Seoul-based Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation ( MBC ) has apologized for what it termed “inappropriate” images and captions. Among its choices: Chernobyl for Ukraine and pizza for Italy.The broadcaster went further, posting reports of the assassination of Haiti’s president as that nation’s athletes entered. It also used a picture of Dracula for Romania and salmon for Norway. It also referred to the US Marshall Islandsas “once a nuclear test site for the United States.”Great Britain’s entrance into the arena had an image of Queen Elizabeth II, while El Salvador, where cryptocurrency is legal tender, was represented by a bitcoin symbol.Online users watching the livestream leaped into a feeding frenzy of outrage.“Inappropriate images and captions were used to introduce some stories,” the network said in a statement. “We apologize to those countries, including Ukraine and our viewers,” it said.The broadcaster’s gaffe was the second incident involving South Korea to roil the games. Earlier, a flag symbolizing a conflict between host Japan and South Korea was hung outside an apartment complex in the Olympic athletes village. It was taken down after drawing flak from the Japanese.