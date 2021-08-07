What's new

Tokyo Olympics | Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final

K

KedarT

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
321
-2
233
Country
India
Location
India
The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with a 3:00:25 effort in the Olympics heat race but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker here on Friday.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 6 second to finish fourth in the second heat.

India missed out the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall.

The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.


The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
12,264
22
16,537
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
KedarT said:
The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with a 3:00:25 effort in the Olympics heat race but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker here on Friday.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 6 second to finish fourth in the second heat.

India missed out the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall.

The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.


The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

Click to expand...
It is quite surprising as Indian team doesnt have good result in last Asian Games 2018. Based on previous Asian Games, first position held by Japan, second by Indonesian and third by China.



Oh sorry, 4x400 meter, I though 4 x100 meter.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom