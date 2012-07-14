What's new

Tokyo Olympics: China sets new world record as it claims first track cycling gold of the Games

Tokyo Olympics: China sets new world record as it claims first track cycling gold of the Games
  • China beats the much-fancied Germans to claim opening gold of the track cycling programme at Izu Velodrome
Paul Ryding

Paul Ryding in Tokyo
Published: 7:05pm, 2 Aug, 2021
1627918377648.png


Chinese cyclists Zhong Tianshi (left) and Bao Shanju celebrate defending their Olympic title at Izu Velodrome. Photo: EPA


China kicked off the track cycling programme at the
Tokyo 2020 Games
in style on Monday as it defended its team sprint Olympic title and took gold in a world record time at the Izu Velodrome.

China's team of Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi beat the World Championship gold-medallist German pairing of Lea Friedrich and Emma Hinze in the final by just five hundredths of a second to secure China's second track cycling Olympic medal.


China sets world record as it claims first track cycling gold of the Games

China beats the much-fancied Germans to claim opening gold of the track cycling programme at Izu Velodrome.
