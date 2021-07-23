Olympic Games declared open
Look at the fireworks!
With that, Emperor Naruhito has declared these Olympic Games open.
More from IOC president Thomas Bach: "This feeling of togetherness – this is the light at the end of the dark tunnel of this pandemic.
"The pandemic forced us to be apart. To keep our distance from each other. To stay away even from our loved ones. This separation made this tunnel so dark. But today, wherever in the world you may be, we are united in sharing this moment together.
"The Olympic flame makes this light shine brighter. Now I have the great honour of inviting His Majesty the Emperor to declare open the 32nd Games of the Olympiad, Tokyo 2020.
"I humbly request his Majesty the Emperor to declare open the Tokyo Olympic Games."