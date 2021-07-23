What's new

Tokyo Olympic Games

Olympic Games declared open

Look at the fireworks!

1627050286358.png


With that, Emperor Naruhito has declared these Olympic Games open.

More from IOC president Thomas Bach: "This feeling of togetherness – this is the light at the end of the dark tunnel of this pandemic.
"The pandemic forced us to be apart. To keep our distance from each other. To stay away even from our loved ones. This separation made this tunnel so dark. But today, wherever in the world you may be, we are united in sharing this moment together.

"The Olympic flame makes this light shine brighter. Now I have the great honour of inviting His Majesty the Emperor to declare open the 32nd Games of the Olympiad, Tokyo 2020.

"I humbly request his Majesty the Emperor to declare open the Tokyo Olympic Games."

1627050524840.png




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1418569046593708037


1627050585455.png



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1418529763711279108
 
Hashimoto Seiko, president of the Tokyo organising committee: "Following the challenges of the first ever postponement in Olympic history, the Tokyo 2020 Games finally open here today. Hopes have been connected one by one by many hands, and we are now in a position to welcome this day.

"The whole world has faced immense challenges with COVID-19. I would like to express my gratitude and respect to all essential workers including those in medical services and others around the world who have shown such determination in overcoming these challenges.

"I would also like to offer my thanks to the people of Japan for hosting the Games, as well as to the International Olympic Committee, the Government of Japan, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and other organisations for working so hard to make them happen."


1627051119905.png




1627050821471.png




1627051011854.png




1627051040498.png
 
