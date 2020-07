Tokyo Electron shares soar due to US restrictions

In what may appear in hindsight as a fortuitous event in view of the current worldwide move away from dependence on US chipmaking machinery, Tokyo Electron chairman and president Tetsuro Higashi is pictured in 2015 announcing cancellation of a merger with US rival Applied Materials. The two companies agreed to cancel after competition regulators rejected the multi-billion dollar deal. Photo: AFP / JIJI Press



Tokyo Electron, with $11 billion in revenue, is among the companies best placed to capitalize on the move away from dependence on the US.