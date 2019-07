No problem in preparing food inside toilet: MP Minister Imarti Devi

"You should understand that a partition exists there, these days even in our homes we have attached latrine-bathroom. What if our relatives refuse to eat in our house saying that we have attached latrine-bathroom?" asks Imarti Devi.

HIGHLIGHTS

A day earlier, it was reported that a toilet in MP's Anganwadi centre was being used for preparing food for children

"Utensils can be kept on the bathroom seat. We keep utensils in our houses also," she said

Devendra Sundryal, District Officer, Women and Child Development programme said: "Action is being taken against Anganwadi supervisor and workers involved."

