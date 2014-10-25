What's new

Together Against COVID-19 highlights: The People First

Together Against COVID-19 highlights: The People First
Here are the highlights of the last episode of the six-episode documentary "Together Against COVID-19." At midnight on April 8, 2020, the lockdown in Wuhan was lifted. Finally, people could leave the city. The lockdown had been in place since January 23. That's 76 days in all. Every life deserves respect. Everyone is a warrior. Every battle is historic. In this people's war, China has relied on its people, its political system, and the power of unity, love and courage. In one fierce battle after another, the Chinese nation has exhibited a great, heroic spirit

 
