Today's Petrol Prices Around The Globe !

Don't you think if rupee devalues further to Rupees 200 then this chart will show 0.69 as the current petrol price even more cheaper then it already is in terms of dollar per liter (according to this chart)



If dollar was 105 rupees which was during N-leagues tenure then the same petrol price would have been $1.31/liter i.e. second most expensive in the region.



So the formula is simple keep devaluing rupees against dollar and then say, look we have cheapest petrol in the region in terms of dollars per liter.



P.S. I have been a supporter of Imran Khan, but i am not so sure anymore. On that note lets just appreciate Imran khan for having the cheapest petrol in the entire world. When rupee devalues to rupees 500 per dollar, then our petrol price would be usd 0.276/ liter. I am sure no one in the world would be able to beat that cheap price. Come on Imran khan you can do it.