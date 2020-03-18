What's new

Today's Petrol Prices Around The Globe !

I have no issue with price hikes as long as i get the same percentage increments in my salary as well, my income remains same but my expenses are going way up and i get to hear "but baki jaga bhi tu mehnga howa hai" tu BC wahan par kamai bhi wesi huti hai
 
Don't you think if rupee devalues further to Rupees 200 then this chart will show 0.69 as the current petrol price even more cheaper then it already is in terms of dollar per liter (according to this chart)

If dollar was 105 rupees which was during N-leagues tenure then the same petrol price would have been $1.31/liter i.e. second most expensive in the region.

So the formula is simple keep devaluing rupees against dollar and then say, look we have cheapest petrol in the region in terms of dollars per liter.

P.S. I have been a supporter of Imran Khan, but i am not so sure anymore. On that note lets just appreciate Imran khan for having the cheapest petrol in the entire world. When rupee devalues to rupees 500 per dollar, then our petrol price would be usd 0.276/ liter. I am sure no one in the world would be able to beat that cheap price. Come on Imran khan you can do it.
 
I don't understand the complain by Pakistani people. They simply don't understand that if you keep using imported maal instead of making your own and exporting then this will be the situation. Your imports are simply more than exports. What is it so hard to understand? It's not like govt is just increasing prices and devaluing rupees.

As for PMLN era, it was PMLN policies which are reaping the sour fruit today. They were borrowing like mofos to keep the rupee value high artificially. Plus their useless projects like orange metro train which they borrowed like crazy with no ROI, in fact govt has to provide subsidy to run that.
 
