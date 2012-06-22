What's new

Today's headline, BURNING, BROKEN THE IDEA OF INDIA

Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,372
2
3,496
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I wish I could celebrate, but the rabid dog will soon lash out at others and I consider it a very denagerou situation, not only for India, but the countries around it too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
bloo Headlines Today exclusive: Govt heaps insults on injured MiG-21 pilot Indian Defence Forum 13
D Headlines today revels the Unmaned stealth Bomber Indian Defence Forum 59
beijingwalker What China Is Doing To Keep 240 Million Schoolchildren Safe From Coronavirus | TODAY China & Far East 1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today Indian Defence Forum 0
beijingwalker 'Kashmiris Do Not Feel Indian, Today They'd Rather Have the Chinese Rule Them': Farooq Abdullah Central & South Asia 108
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured COAS visited Gujranwala today - ISPR Pakistan Army 49
beijingwalker Asia Today: India's cases cross 4.6M after record surge COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
beijingwalker Today in hisotry: September 9th 1976 - Mao dies | HISTORY CALENDAR China & Far East 12
Telescopic Sight Flying Officer V.K. Neb of 27 Sqn fired guns for the 1st time today, 55 years ago ! Air Warfare 1
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured Investiture ceremony held at GHQ Rawalpindi today - ISPR Pakistan Army 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top