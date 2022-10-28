What's new

Today's Double DG Presser to Sabotage Arshad Sharif Shaheed Funeral Coverage!!

imadul

imadul

imadul said:
They triumphed in one goal...
Sabotaged live coverage of Arshad Sharif Janaza procession.
I posted this earlier.
There was a highly emotional and charged atmosphere during funeral prayer and People may have come to the streets and the revolution could have started today.
I am sure the fake prsser today and a day before Vavda's were carefully choreographed to divert masses attention from the tragic and brutal assassination of Arshad Sharif Shaheed.

Press conference was a total eyewash and pack of lies but it achieved the purpose.
 
T

truthseeker2010

imadul said:
I posted this earlier.
There was a highly emotional and charged atmosphere during funeral prayer and People may have come to the streets and the revolution could have started today.
I am sure the fake prsser today and a day before Vavda's were carefully choreographed to divert asses attention from the tragic and brutal assassination of Arshad Sharif Shaheed.

Press conference was a total eyewash and pack of lies but it achieved the purpose.
The geniuses of GHQ have opened too many fronts than they can handle. As if there past baggage was not enough.
 
imadul

imadul

truthseeker2010 said:
The geniuses of GHQ have opened too many fronts than they can handle. As if there past baggage was not enough.
Honestly, in a functioning proper democratic country, they would had been arrested and court martialled for political statement.
But in a functioning decracy we could not had these bandmasters in fauj.
 

