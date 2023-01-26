What's new

Today twitter the hipócrita blocked my account for this tweet

Cash GK

Cash GK

Screenshot_20230126-171852_Twitter.jpg
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

Cash GK said:
They kerp asking me delete the tweet. I keep Lecturing them about freedom of speech lol
Click to expand...
You have all the rights and freedom of speech till you keep doing what you are told. as soon as you question the authority, you have no rights.

is it so difficult to understand? we have seen during Covid times, what rights mean.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

undercover JIX said:
You have all the rights and freedom of speech till you keep doing what you are told. as soon as you question the authority, you have no rights.

is it so difficult to understand? we have seen during Covid times, what rights mean.
Click to expand...
Israelis have full control on Twitter. They block any tweet they want. If you comment against them or in favor of human rights. They will block your account Twitter has given them full power.
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

Cash GK said:
Israelis have full control on Twitter. They block any tweet they want. If you comment against them or in favor of human rights. They will block your account Twitter has given them full power.
Click to expand...
So you have all the rights as long as you say what is acceptable to them.


I just can not understand why people are so dumb to cry about rights.
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

Cash GK said:
No man I am not crying. I am enjoy the situation.
Click to expand...
It was a general statement, not meant for you. You are fighting for your account, if you are so inclined to use twitter, just delete the tweet. You know, it does not matter what you say, or you are right or wrong.

Just learn to use a diplomatic language to put your message across, learn to use their weapon against them. Jazbatiyat se kuch hasil nahi hota, system ko samjho.....and work the system......
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

undercover JIX said:
It was a general statement, not meant for you. You are fighting for your account, if you are so inclined to use twitter, just delete the tweet. You know, it does not matter what you say, or you are right or wrong.

Just learn to use a diplomatic language to put your message across, learn to use their weapon against them. Jazbatiyat se kuch hasil nahi hota, system ko samjho.....and work the system......
Click to expand...
Diplomatic thing is for cowards.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

"Help Ukrainian and Kill <Libyan/Afghan/Iraqis/and so on>" try to say the same to Western accounts who participated in recent USA wars, and you will be ban as well.
 

