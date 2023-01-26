Today twitter the hipócrita blocked my account for this tweet

On one side you are calling twitter (of course others as well) corrupt animals and complaining that they blocked your account 😁
They kerp asking me delete the tweet. I keep Lecturing them about freedom of speech lol
You have all the rights and freedom of speech till you keep doing what you are told. as soon as you question the authority, you have no rights.
Israelis have full control on Twitter. They block any tweet they want. If you comment against them or in favor of human rights. They will block your account Twitter has given them full power.
is it so difficult to understand? we have seen during Covid times, what rights mean.
So you have all the rights as long as you say what is acceptable to them.
No man I am not crying. I am enjoy the situation.
I just can not understand why people are so dumb to cry about rights.
It was a general statement, not meant for you. You are fighting for your account, if you are so inclined to use twitter, just delete the tweet. You know, it does not matter what you say, or you are right or wrong.
Diplomatic thing is for cowards.
Just learn to use a diplomatic language to put your message across, learn to use their weapon against them. Jazbatiyat se kuch hasil nahi hota, system ko samjho.....and work the system......
Good, Go for Twitter Shahadat.
I will reborn on Twitter like matrix lol
Objective is to spread the message and awareness or prove your bravery???